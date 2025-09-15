Ben Simmons drops bombshell on NBA retirement rumors amid 76ers reunion speculations

By Reign Amurao
Modified Sep 15, 2025 23:42 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Ben Simmons responds to retirement rumors (Image Source: IMAGN)

NBA free agent guard Ben Simmons has confirmed that he isn't retiring from basketball. New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that Simmons is "considering" retirement. This came after he finished the 2024-25 season with the LA Clippers and became a free agent at the start of the offseason.

On Instagram, however, the former Philadelphia 76ers star had a one-word response to a fan who asked about his status in the league. The user with the handle @brandoncisneros48 asked Simmons in the comments section if he's retired from the sport.

"No," Simmons responded.
There have also been rumors about Simmons' potential return to Philly. The 76ers management showed some interest in the 6-foot-9 star after the Brooklyn Nets bought out his contract, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer. Fischer also revealed that the three-time All-Star has "repaired" his fractured relationship with Joel Embiid.

The two had a falling out after the 2021 playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, which led to Ben Simmons getting traded to the Nets.

Edited by Reign Amurao
