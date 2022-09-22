“I'm like,'I don't give a f**k about the money;' like I don't care about the money” – Ben Simmons endures equanimity over money, says he would prefer a peaceful place

While Ben Simmons has become one of the most widely criticized players in recent years, he's also aware of the impact of his decisions. When the young star found himself battling mental health, fans wanted him to be fined. As it turns out, however, fines matter little to the three-time NBA All-Star.

In the midst of sitting out the entire 2021-22 season, Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets. The trade offered him the opportunity to start fresh with a new franchise and reinvent himself in the wake of his 2021 playoff bumble. As fate would have it, Simmons wouldn't touch the floor for the Nets following the trade.

During a recent episode of J.J. Reddick's "The Old Man and the Three" podcast, Simmons explained why his mental health is more important than money:

"People like, 'Well let's take his money,' and I'm like, 'I don't give a fuck about the money.' Like I don't care about the money. It's not about the money for me now, like I want peace and happiness. ...

"I want to be in a good place and if that cost me whatever is going to cost, that's what it costs. My peace is more valuable than you know, money."

If fans thought Ben Simmons was bluffing, the numbers prove he wasn't. At the time of his trade to the Nets, Simmons had already been fined more than $19 million by the Philadelphia 76ers. The fines stemmed from missing games as he dealt with his mental health.

A new opportunity in Brooklyn for Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets.

Ben Simmons' trade to the Brooklyn Nets was one that many believed would prompt him to return to the floor. Even during the playoffs, Simmons wasn't quite ready to return to the floor. This garnered him a considerable amount of criticism but he was dealing with a back injury.

The saga began to mimic that of his final season in Philadelphia, where he seemed to fold under playoff pressure. As J.J. Reddick pointed out, the difference was that the Philadelphia 76ers coach Doc Rivers was quick to place the blame on Simmons. Rivers questioned whether or not Simmons could be the point guard on a championship team.

The Brooklyn Nets, however, continued to have faith in Simmons' abilities when healthy. With Simmons now healthy and set to return this season, the Nets could very well be contenders in the East.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far