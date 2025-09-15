  • home icon
  • Ben Simmons entertains idea of playing football in Australia amid retirement rumors 

By Advait Jajodia
Published Sep 15, 2025 18:01 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings - Source: Imagn
Ben Simmons is at the center of attention due to his latest Instagram post, giving fans more reason to speculate about his future. With ongoing rumors about his possible retirement from the NBA, his post left many wondering if he might be considering a career change to football.

The post featured seven photos, offering fans a glimpse into what Simmons has been up to lately in Australia. The first snap showed him holding a football, and in the fourth, he was playing on a field.

“The land down under #australia,” Simmons wrote on Sunday.
Simmons was linked to the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks earlier in the 2025 offseason as a possible free agent pickup. Boston ultimately went in a different direction, picking Chris Boucher with its final roster spot.

Things were more complicated with the Knicks. Simmons reportedly turned down a one-year veteran's minimum deal. However, SNY’s Ian Begley later reported that New York never made an offer to Simmons or to anyone from his camp.

Amid the uncertainty, Simmons’ agent, Bernie Lee, put an end to their professional relationship.

Simmons remains a free agent. He last played for the LA Clippers last season, averaging 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game.

Patrick Beverley claims Ben Simmons would’ve thrived in Charlotte

Ben Simmons had an impressive start to his NBA career with the Philadelphia 76ers. Over four seasons, he won Rookie of the Year, made three All-Star appearances, earned two All-Defensive selections and was named to an All-NBA team.

However, things took a turn during the 2021 playoffs, particularly in the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Atlanta Hawks. Simmons' underwhelming performance became the center of criticism, and many Philadelphia fans wanted him traded.

Patrick Beverley believes things might have played out differently if Simmons started his career with a smaller market team like the Charlotte Hornets. He added that Simmons would've had a chance to grow without the constant hype that comes with being a part of a big market franchise.

“If he would’ve went to another team, and you know, Philly fans, I love them, but if you ain’t doing what you need to do, they gonna let you know in a heartbeat,” Beverley said on Thursday, via the "Pat Bev Pod." “If he would’ve went to a Charlotte to start, without all the harsh backlash he got from fans, media and all that, he probably would’ve had a three.”

The Sixers used their No. 1 pick in 2016 to select Simmons. Meanwhile, the Hornets had only one pick in the draft, selecting Malachi Richardson from Syracuse at No. 22.

Advait Jajodia

