Ben Simmons injury update: Details about latest setback and return timeline explored

Ben Simmons is dealing with injuries once again. The mercurial forward suffered another injury setback and could miss extended time. The Brooklyn Nets player sustained another back injury. His agent offered a potential return timeline.

Simmons was diagnosed with nerve irritation in his back. His agent, Bernie Lee, told the New York Post that Simmons is listed as day-to-day. This could mean he may only miss a few games in a short period. However, the exact amount of time is currently unknown.

The injury was discovered following the Nets 129-125 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on November 6. Simmons had an MRI and it does seem to be a serious injury that requires surgery.

“(Ben is going) to miss some time as he rehabs and builds himself back,” Lee told The Post.“He’s not experiencing anything similar to what he’s gone through in the past or what he went through last year, and this is something that the expectation is that with the proper kind of rehab, he’ll be able to resume his season in a short period of time without any issue.”

The Nets officially listed the injury as a nerve impingement. Simmons and the team will likely take extra caution due to Simmons history of back issues.

Ben Simmons injury woes

Ben Simmons has had plenty of experience with injuries in his young career. He has dealt with back issues as well. He played in just 42 games in the past two seasons. He missed most of the time due to back injuries.

Simmons previously had surgery on his back for previous injuries. He had an operation to fix multiple herniated discs in May 2022. His past history with back problems could have him miss more time with this new injury. However, the diagnosis seems positive.

Simmons was absent for Tuesday’s game against the Orlando Magic. It was the fourth straight game he missed this season. He has already missed five of their 11 games this season.

Ben Simmons has been a solid addition to the lineup this season; however, the team’s offensive flow and production rises when he is on the floor.

When he misses games this season, the Nets have averaged 105 ppg. When Simmons is on the floor, the offense moves a lot better and is more productive. Brooklyn averaged 118.2 ppg in games when Simmons played.

The three-point shooting numbers also jumped up with Simmons in the lineup. The team shot 33.3 percent without him and 40.7 percent with him.