"Ben Simmons might also be the weakest, most pathetic excuse for a professional athlete" - Stephen A. Smith goes on all-time epic rant against Ben Simmons

After standing out with his “Zoolander” outfit on the Brooklyn Nets’ bench last time out, Ben Simmons was nowhere to be found at the Barclays Center for Game 4. Simmons’ back is the reported reason why he couldn’t make it to the home arena to support his teammates who gallantly fought with their season on the line.

Stephen A. Smith took another shot at Ben Simmons before the Nets were dismissed by the Boston Celtics via a sweep. A day after lambasting the Australian hoops star for quitting on practically everywhere he’s played basketball, the First Take anchor spewed more venom.

Here’s the latest on the veteran sports analyst criticizing the former Philadelphia 76ers star:

“He [Irving] ain’t got nothing on Ben Simmons. Nobody is worse than Ben Simmons. Ben Simmons might also be the weakest, most pathetic, excuse for a professional athlete we have ever seen in not just American history but the history of sports. I can’t think of a professional athlete that has come across more pathetic than this man.”

The ESPN basketball show host’s “in history” contention seems to be a tad outlandish. There have been athletes who have done far worse than what Simmons did this season. Granted the Nets star has pushed the boundaries of what he can get away with as an athlete, but Smith's take is quite shocking.

Stephen A. Smith then apologized to the 76ers' President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey for his stinging rebuke of Philly acquiring James Harden for Simmons.

“Daryl Morey won this trade now. I gotta stand up and be like, ‘Daryl Morey, my bad brother.’ I thought you lost this trade… Daryl Morey knew something the rest of us didn’t. My apologies, Daryl Morey. He won this damn trade.”

Stephen A. Smith is urging Klutch Sports to drop Ben Simmons

Rich Paul of Klutch Sports is Simmons' agent. [Photo: New York Post]

Smith implored Rich Paul, the CEO of Klutch Sports and Simmons' representative, to drop the Nets’ star from his roster of athletes. The outspoken sports show host was leaving no stone unturned when he had to hit Simmons, starting with his outfit and going up to the sports agency that represents him.

“You have to get rid of Ben Simmons. It’s bad for business. You can’t represent this dude. He don’t wanna play, but he want his money…I promise you you’ll see him in LA in Calabasas. I promise you you’ll see him in South Beach. How much you wanna make a bet his back injury ain’t gonna be bothering him then?”

Recent reports have emerged that Rich Paul, Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets met to devise plans to help the star guard get back on the court. More than just his back, his mental health will be a big part of the plan moving forward. Simmons has reiterated that he wants to play but will need all the help he can get.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN Sources: Ben Simmons and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul met with GM Sean Marks and Nets leadership today to discuss how they’ll continue to work through the physical and mental hurdles needed to get Simmons back on the court. ESPN Sources: Ben Simmons and CEO of Klutch Sports Rich Paul met with GM Sean Marks and Nets leadership today to discuss how they’ll continue to work through the physical and mental hurdles needed to get Simmons back on the court.

With the Nets already eliminated from the playoffs, Smith could still take shots at Simmons with respect to the latest developments.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra