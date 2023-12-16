"Ain’t nobody listen to Taylor Swift bruh": Ben Simmons and Nets players ruthlessly troll Taylor Swift, fail to name her songs

Taylor Swift's popularity doesn't seem to extend far into the NBA, as Ben Simmons and other Brooklyn Nets players struggled to name a favorite Swift song. The NFL has seen a lot of Swift moments this year and now the wave has finally arrived at the NBA. Ranked at No. 1 by Billboard's list of Greatest Pop Stars of 2023, Swift seems to have a song for every day of the year.

Brooklyn players were asked to name their favorite Taylor Swift songs. However, they struggled to come up with any titles, leading to a wave of amusement and disbelief among Swift's dedicated fanbase (Swifties).

Center Day'Ron Sharpe expressed his skepticism and humorously stated:

"Ain't nobody listens to Taylor Swift, bruh."

On the other hand, guard Spencer Dinwiddie took a different approach, admitting his lack of familiarity with her songs and apologizing, acknowledging her popularity.

Furthermore, players showcased a diverse perception of Taylor Swift. Guard Lonnie Walker IV demonstrated some knowledge by mentioning her hometown, while Dennis Smith Jr. referenced her hit song "Bad Blood."

Brooklyn Nets prepare to bounce back against Golden State Warriors

The upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors will be tough for the Nets. The Warriors, despite being in a slump, are still a dangerous team with Stephen Curry leading the charge.

Brooklyn has let their opponents set the tempo in recent games and failed to maintain control throughout. Although the Nets' recent victory over the Phoenix Suns was noteworthy, they were unable to exert complete control over the game at crucial moments. Against the Nuggets, it was much the same as the defending champions controlled every play.

Rebounding will be crucial for controlling the tempo against the Warriors, and Brooklyn has excelled in this area, ranking first in the league. Players like Nic Claxton and Day'Ron Sharpe will need to establish the tone for the Nets.

Ben Simmons, Dennis Smith Jr., and Lonnie Walker IV are out for Brooklyn. They should be returning in the next few weeks, but they won't be around to help here.