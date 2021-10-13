Ben Simmons News: Point guard passes physical test, finally meets with Philadelphia 76ers front office

Ben Simmons' return to the Philadelphia 76ers is officially underway after he reportedly passed his physical examination.

Things are moving swiftly, and the sight of Simmons wearing a 76ers jersey could come sooner than most people expected.

In a report by ESPN's Ramona Shelburne, Ben Simmons presented himself to the Philadelphia 76ers medical staff for a physical. Passing the medical was a significant step in the starting point guard's return to the roster.

Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne Ben Simmons passed his physical and held a brief meeting with the Sixers front office on Tuesday, but remains ineligible to participate in team-related activities until Friday due to NBA health and safety protocols, sources told ESPN. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… Ben Simmons passed his physical and held a brief meeting with the Sixers front office on Tuesday, but remains ineligible to participate in team-related activities until Friday due to NBA health and safety protocols, sources told ESPN. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…

The quick get-together between Simmons and the front office, comprising President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey and GM Elton Brand, was done without fanfare.

It was the opposite of the reported scramble when the Australian came out of nowhere before the tip-off of the Brooklyn Nets vs Philadelphia 76ers preseason game.

It remains unclear what the trio of Simmons, Morey and Brand discussed. However, the player's successful medical exam and impending return could make things clearer for the 76ers as they start the 2021-22 NBA campaign.

What does Ben Simmons' return mean for the Philadelphia 76ers?

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers brings the ball up against the Indiana Pacers

Ben Simmons' imminent reunion with Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers could mean different things. It could mean that Simmons and the front office are starting on a clean slate. The All-NBA Defensive star could just play his heart out and help the Sixers become the team they were destined to be.

Simmons could also just play well in the hope that his trade value will rise. If he plays well, Daryl Morey will have no shortage of suitors for the services of the talented All-Star.

Chase Senior @Chase_Senior @ChatSports Ben Simmons could return to the #Sixers this week? I still think a trade happens, but by reporting to the team, it helps his trade value, which helps Simmons get what he wants: A trade out of Philly.Discussed the report from @wojespn here: youtube.com/watch?v=S807Lu… Ben Simmons could return to the #Sixers this week? I still think a trade happens, but by reporting to the team, it helps his trade value, which helps Simmons get what he wants: A trade out of Philly.Discussed the report from @wojespn here: youtube.com/watch?v=S807Lu…@ChatSports https://t.co/5idefm81GV

Lastly, Simmons could simply just hang his head, play poorly and force Morey to trade him. Although this is very unlikely, the situation could get ugly if the Philadelphia 76ers start flat. Things could go south quickly if the chemistry among the players is irrevocably ruined with Simmons in the lineup.

As Ben Simmons already knows by now, the Philadelphia crowd is not so forgiving of want-away stars. There have already been reports of Simmons not ever wanting to appear in a game before the home crowd. How the Philadelphia 76ers' own fans treat him could affect his perspective and how he plays for the team upon his return.

The standoff between Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers is over, but the riveting story continues as the 2021-22 NBA regular season is about to start.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh