“Then mentally it killed me I was like f**k like no energy for anything”- Ben Simmons opens up on his struggles facing criticism in Philadelphia, elucidates the process of liberating from the 'dark place'

Ben Simmons delved into the details of his mental health, when he was invited to "The Old Man and The Three", JJ Redick’s podcast. Simmons’ mental health issues became public news after he failed to show up against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 playoffs. However, those problems reportedly surfaced way before the series.

Ben Simmons made a sizable impact against the Washington Wizards in the first-round, but the following round against the Hawks was brutal. Simmons was reluctant to shoot the ball in the last three games of the series. He attempted only 14 shots and the Philadelphia 76ers lost Game 7 at home.

Ben Simmons responded to JJ Redick’s question about what really happened after the series, claiming he had no support from the people he expected it from. Simmons said:

“It was just a lot. It was a toll on me and then mentally it killed me. I had no energy for anything, I was in a dark place and it took me a long time.”

Ben Simmons found himself in a tough spot during the summer, missing practice and eventually not playing a single game throughout the 2021-22 season. He paid hefty amounts in fines because he wanted to fix his mental issues first. He continued:

“The first thing for me was to really like identify, okay I got to get right and it's not a physical thing, it's mental. And just, I think that first thing of acknowledging it is like a huge step for me."

Ben Simmons was eventually traded to the Brooklyn Nets for James Harden, but did not feature for the Nets either due to a back injury. Simmons is expected to suit up for the Nets in the upcoming season, having now reached a better place mentally. He said:

“I'm like in a great place and I feel comfortable talking about it now, but those are some dark days for me. I think that was tough for me just knowing like I didn't really have that support either from teammates.”

Outlook for Ben Simmons with the Brooklyn Nets in the 2022-23 season

Simmons' probable return is one of the hot topics leading up to the start of the 2022-23 season. He reportedly went through the necessary procedures for his back issues, but there is no official statement on whether he’s ready to go.

The Nets suggested Simmons would return during their series against the Boston Celtics in the 2022 playoffs. But he remained on the bench as his team got swept. However, Simmons is considered an important piece for Brooklyn to compete next season. It is also unlikely that Kevin Durant agreed to stay without confirmation on his status.

