“I literally did not care about who I was getting traded for” – Ben Simmons opens up on being traded to Brooklyn Nets, says the transition from Philadelphia 76ers was emotional

Ben Simmons dominated the news for a large part of the 2021-2022 season. At the beginning of the season, he requested the Philadelphia 76ers for a trade. While a suitable package wasn't found at the start of the season, he refused to play citing mental health and back issues.

Simmons' decision to force a move came after a disastrous individual performance in the previous season's playoffs against the Atlanta Hawks. He was eventually sent to the Brooklyn Nets at the trade deadline.

In an interview with JJ Redick on the "The Old Man and the Three" podcast, Simmons talked about the whole situation. When asked about the trade, he described it as an emotional time:

"I literally did not care about who was I getting traded for, ... in that moment. I actually broke down. Like, I had to have a moment by myself. Because I was sitting in the office with, you know, I had family around. It was just time was going down. And then it happened.

"It just was like a shock because I spent six years in Philly. Like, I got friends there. And now you're telling me, like, I'm going to New York. I'm like, 'Okay, my family's there too.' It was very emotional for me all at once. I had to like sit down. Just like gather myself."

Ben Simmons looks forward to playing with the Brooklyn Nets after a year-long hiatus

Ben Simmons reveals he has a new number on his jersey with the Brooklyn Nets.

Ben Simmons last played in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2021 against the Atlanta Hawks. The game was on June 20, 2021. Since then, he has battled mental health and back issues, which have prevented his return to the court.

He has, however, hinted at a return to the court in the coming season with the Brooklyn Nets. In the interview, Simmons said that he was looking forward to his first game in the Nets uniform. He said that the moment was going to be "sick." He also said that he will be wearing a new number with the Nets.

Simmons was positive about the Nets and predicted that they could be champions as they are a special team. Ben Simmons also shared his excitement to be playing in New York alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving:

"It's gonna be sick, I can't wait. I'm so excited. I changed my number, got a new number, new jersey. I'm just looking forward to it. I think we've got a special team.

"I think if we got it all together, we're gonna be the champions. That's the end goal. I'm excited. It's New York City, and I'm playing with some unbelievable players and a great coaching staff."

