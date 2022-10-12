“Ben Simmons has not played a meaningful NBA game for almost a year and a half” - NBA analyst is concerned about Nets defensive stance, says Ben Simmons will return to form with advancement in regular season

As the start of the 2022-23 NBA season slowly approaches, big things are expected of Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets. Before the start of the season, the Nets held their public practice wherein Simmons airballed a jumpshot.

ESPN's Zach Lowe downplayed the outcome of Simmons airballing a jumpshot during the team's public practice. The team held their annual public practice, giving fans a chance to see their favorite players in action. During that session, the 6-foot-10 point guard attempted a jumpshot that resulted in an airball.

Cousin Sal @TheCousinSal This is so good. Ben Simmons should never ever take a shot in public. Including during the season in NBA arenas.

This is so good. Ben Simmons should never ever take a shot in public. Including during the season in NBA arenas.https://t.co/meqRuupfqT

The missed shot was laughed at by analysts from the ESPN show NBA Today. Lowe, on the other hand, explained why others shouldn't focus on the missed jumpshot.

"Time. Everyone needs to chill on like blacktop airballs and preseason games," Lowe said.

"Ben Simmons has not played a meaningful NBA game in almost a year and a half, and we're all sitting here, fretting over, 'Does he fit?'"

"Just give them some time in real basketball games. It's not gonna be that easy even though they have a ton of shooting around him."

This will be Ben Simmons' first season back in the NBA hardwood after a year of sitting out due to mental health issues that he dealt with back with the Philadelphia 76ers. Additionally, Simmons was held down by back issues upon his arrival to the Nets. It was a long process of building his confidence back after his infamous incident against the Atlanta Hawks during the playoffs.

During the team's preseason games, Simmons struggled to find his footing in the Nets' offense. Head coach Steve Nash is confident that the Australian sensation will find his stride along the way. Nash is confident in Simmons' skills and that it will transition well into the team's offense for the 2022-23 NBA season.

Ben Simmons will play a huge role for the Nets in becoming title contenders

Philadelphia 76ers v Brooklyn Nets

When the Brooklyn Nets started off their preseason game, people were surprised to see Ben Simmons still playing the point guard position. Many thought that Nash would put the former Rookie of the Year as the center surrounded by shooters, but that wasn't the case. As the team's point guard, he was able to find favorable mismatches for himself and his teammates. Oftentimes, the former number one overall pick handled the ball and set up Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in halfcourt settings.

This could be valuable down the line for the Nets. Although Ben Simmons is still adjusting to the team's system, his height and vision could open up a ton of opportunities for the squad. The Nets haven't presented their death lineup to the public, which could cause problems for other teams.

Putting Ben Simmons in the center position will definitely be a game-changer for the team. The three-time All-Star is very capable of playing the power forward position very well because of his height and athleticism. So putting him as the man in the middle won't require him to change his game entirely.

If the Brooklyn Nets want to succeed with the squad that they have right now, they'll have to utilize Ben Simmons in a different manner.

Poll : 0 votes