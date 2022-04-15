"If he comes back and contributes it’s gravy, it’s icing on the cake" - Chris Broussard believes Ben Simmons is not a savior for the Brooklyn Nets

On the latest episode of “First Things First”, NBA analyst Chris Broussard commented on reports suggesting a possible return for Ben Simmons near the end of the first round. Broussard believes his return would merely be a bonus rather than a game-changer, stating:

“When I said earlier in the week – Nets are winning the East, chest out, base in full throttle – I had the same mentality as Kevin Durant. ‘Ben Simmons isn’t even on the team’. I mean really, that’s the mentality you have to have. If he comes back and can contribute, it's like gravy, it's icing on the cake.”

Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets recently made headlines after reports suggested that the guard is targeting a return in the first round of the playoffs.

While a team stacked with superstars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving does not have much of a problem on the offensive end, the Nets have struggled on the defensive end.

Ben Simmons was recently traded to the Nets from the Philadelphia 76ers, when James Harden requested to leave. Since then, however, Simmons has not played in a single game, sitting out with back soreness.

The Nets will miss Simmons' defensive ability more than anything else.

In response to questions regarding Ben Simmons’ return, Kevin Durant confidently replied by indicating that it isn’t something he’s worried about.

Whether Simmons is available or not, Durant is still determined to compete on both ends of the floor to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a title.

Ben Simmons has not played a single game this season and his last appearance on an NBA court was disappointing to say the least.

In the 2021 Playoffs, the 76ers lost a seven-game series against the Atlanta Hawks in the second round. Simmons averaged only 9.9 points and 8.6 assists. Furthermore, he failed to deliver in the clutch when the team needed buckets down the stretch.

However, Simmons is now part of a different roster, where the expectations from him are clear and few. Broussard went on to speculate about the possibility Simmons would have a positive impact on the Nets’ playoff run, stating:

“Defensively, he should be able to contribute right away, Nick. I mean that, defense – he’s a smart player, he’s obviously athletic and strong. He should be able to make an impact on that end of the floor. Offensively, who knows what he could give you.”

Will Ben Simmons be effective despite lack of on-court action?

Simmons has shown promise over the years, barring a bad stretch of games in the playoffs last season. Since then, Simmons has not played a single game for the Nets or any team this season.

Returning from an injury and entering a highly competitive environment can be daunting, but the roster is different this time. That could be the key to an easier comeback.

Barbara Barker @meanbarb KD said he isn’t expecting Ben Simmons to play. Just wants him to get healthy and doesn’t want to out that pressure on him. KD said he isn’t expecting Ben Simmons to play. Just wants him to get healthy and doesn’t want to out that pressure on him. https://t.co/oXirz9w4Kh

Chris Broussard feels Simmons will start with a minutes restriction, but could be pivotal if the Nets go all the way to the Finals, stating:

“If he can play games four, five and six in this series, because of it’s Nets in 6 – and he gradually gets more and more comfortable, uh more and more acclimated, playing more and more minutes. By the time they get to Milwaukee he’s feeling better and you actually might get something from him on the offensive end. I’m not looking for him to be a saviour, but I do think he could have a positive impact.”

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving will carry much of the team’s scoring responsibilities and will have to focus on bringing the team together. Whether Ben Simmons is fit to play or not, the Nets will have to carve out their path through the playoffs.

