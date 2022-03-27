"Ben Simmons quit on him at the beginning of the season" - Kendrick Perkins believes this year's MVP award is Joel Embiid's to lose

Former NBA player-turned-analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid is the frontrunner to win this year's MVP award. Embiid is averaging a career-high 29.8 points per game this season. He has been leading the MVP ladder race for most of the second half of the current campaign.

The Cameroonian big finished runners-up in the MVP honors last year, with Nikola Jokic bagging the award ahead of him. Perkins believes that is among several reasons why Joel Embiid has a better shot at winning the individual accolade this time around.

Here's what the ESPN analyst said on a recent episode of NBA Today show:

"Embiid should be the frontrunner because usually when you're the runner-up like he was last year, you have an ultimate shot at going the following year to get what you deserve, and he's having a better season."

"Look Ben Simmons quit on him at the beginning of the season. Joel Embiid came up and said I can't worry about him (Simmons) no more, I got to be ready to go to war with the guys that I have in the locker room, and he did just that and in great fashion."

Perkins continued:

"Before James Harden got there, Philly was still a top-three seed in the Eastern Conference, that's the best conference in the NBA. They're only a game and a half away from having the #1 seed."

"You take all that in one pot and what he has done, with his body of work on the court and leading his team, I think it's a no-brainer that he (Embiid) should win the MVP this year."

Philadelphia 76ers finishing as the top seed in the Eastern Conference key to Joel Embiid winning MVP award this year

The MVP race seems a lot more competitive this year than it has been for the longest time. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid are the three favorites at the moment, and it's tough to pick a clear winner right away. All have been phenomenal with their production so far and have contributed greatly to their team's cause.

In this scenario, Embiid will have a better shot at winning the MVP award if he can lead the Philadelphia 76ers to the #1 seed in the Eastern Conference for the second year in a row.

The East looks a lot more competitive this year, so it would favor the 28-year-old center in his case to win the MVP award if the Sixers finished with the best record in the conference.

