Ben Simmons reportedly engaged to TV host Maya Jama; Here’s what we know so far

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons is reportedly engaged to British TV host Maya Jama. The couple have been together for about seven months, and are willing to take things to the next level.

According to The Sun, Ben Simmons popped the question over Christmas, and only a few family and friends are aware of the development. They spent the holiday together in New Jersey at Simmons' mansion in Moorestown.

Regarding the engagement, a source confirmed the story, saying:

“Ben adores Maya and has fallen head over heels for her. He picked up the ring on Jewelers’ Row in the diamond district of Philadelphia the day before he proposed."

“He chose the ring himself and felt he knew exactly what she would want. Maya said yes and they’re both thrilled.”

It was revealed that Simmons was initially worried about proposing considering how her previous relationship went, but he decided to anyway.

"He and Maya have been together for much less time but, thankfully, she said yes. Ben was so excited, but they’ve decided to keep the news low-key and tell only those closest to them."

“Maya flew to New Jersey to spend Christmas with him and is still there now."

“They had a small family gathering last weekend and announced their engagement.”

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



Congrats to Ben 💪 According to thesun.co.uk , Ben Simmons is now engaged to Maya JamaCongrats to Ben 💪 According to thesun.co.uk, Ben Simmons is now engaged to Maya Jama Congrats to Ben 💪 https://t.co/vN9Vd8LU83

Before Jama, Ben Simmons dated Kendall Jenner. They first started dating in July 2018, and she was seen at several Sixers games cheering the 6'11" guard on. However, their third breakup in 2020 was final as both parties parted ways since then.

Ben Simmons has not played a game since the start of the 2021-22 season

Dwight Howard #39 and Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers high five

While Ben Simmons' love life is flourishing, things are not looking good for the Australian professionally as he is yet to feature in one game for the Sixers this season. His reason for not playing is that he is not mentally ready following the saga with the Philly fans that ensued after their 2021 playoffs semi-finals exit.

Since then, Ben Simmons has tried to force his way out of the franchise, but the front office is not willing to let him go that easily. Although Simmons is an All-Star caliber player, no other team was willing to give up their franchise player for the Aussie.

There have been several trade rumors surrounding Ben Simmons as teams are in dire need of his defensive brilliance. However, the Sixers are still looking to get the best possible deal for Simmons and that might take a while.

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral



😳 Ben Simmons has more than $10 Million in fines from the Sixers this season, via @therealmikekb Ben Simmons has more than $10 Million in fines from the Sixers this season, via @therealmikekb 😳 https://t.co/4gLfokvE8h

So far, he has paid over $10 million in fines, and the sum will continue to increase as he continues to be unavailable. There is a chance that he will be moved at the trade deadline, with teams like the LA Lakers and New York Knicks reportedly showing interest.

Regardless of Ben Simmons' situation, the Sixers have moved on well without him. Tyrese Maxey has filled the starting role perfectly and is producing for the team on both ends of the floor.

