"Ben Simmons out for the season (strained eyes)" - Brooklyn Nets' forward spotted using Apple Vision pro has NBA fans grilling him

Ben Simmons has continued to find himself dealing with lingering back problems. So far this season, he has played in just 12 games. However, during that time, he has shown flashes of brilliance. This has given some fans, and the Brooklyn Nets, hope that he can return to form with some more time given performances like his near triple-double serveral weeks back.

Despite that, Ben Simmons' availability and confidence has continued to be a major talking point among fans and analysts. Although he has shown in the past that he has what it takes to be one of the best players in the league, many aren't sold and continue to crack jokes at his expense.

Recently, Simmons was seen on video trying out the new Apple Vision pro VR headset. In a video posted to his TikTok he showed himself testing out the VR hedset while appearing to be using hand gestures to control it. Along with the video, Simmons wrote:

"How we movin in 2024 >"

Given that Ben Simmons has only played in 12 games this season, fans were quick to chime in with some hilarious reactions to the TikTok video. Check out some of the best replies below:

Looking at Ben Simmons' recent return from injury

As previously mentioned, Ben Simmons recently made his return from a back injury that has plagued him for some time now. After missing 38 games this season due to lingering issues, which he underwent surgery to address back in May of 2022, Simmons returned in a big way.

On January 29th, he suited up for the Brooklyn Nets' matchup with the Utah Jazz. He ended up notching ten points, 11 assists, and eight rebounds in just 18 minutes. The performance was both efficient and impressive, giving fans and analysts a glimpse at what he can do when he's 100%.

Despite that, he then wound up missing the Net's Jan. 31st game against the Phoenix Suns before playing just 14 minutes against the 76ers. After being kept out of the team's Feb. 5th game against the Warriors, Simmons played in four straight games.

During that time, his play was a bit inconsistent. Something that can be expected from a player who has missed as much time as he has. On February 6th, he posted another near triple-double with nine points, nine boards, and seven assists. However, he was less efficient against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Feb. 8th.

In that game, Simmons scored just six points while hauling down just one rebound and dishing out two assists. Two days later, he bounced back with a 13-point outing that saw him record three steals and two blocks. When the Nets faced the Celtics on Feb. 13, he scored just five points, going 1-for-5 from the floor.

With the Nets eager to make a big late-season push, Simmons, who isn't on the injury report for the team's upcoming game, could be a difference-maker.