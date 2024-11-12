Ben Simmons Stats Tonight: How did Brooklyn Nets star fare against New Orleans Pelicans?

Ben Simmons and the Brooklyn Nets were on the road to take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday. Heading into the game, the Nets came off a 105-100 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Saturday. Their matchup against the Pelicans was the last game of their three-game road trip.

Looking closer at Ben Simmons, as expected, he played facilitator for his team. In his previous outing against the Boston Celtics on Friday, he dished eight assists in 27 minutes. He was then ruled out of Saturday's game against the Cavaliers due to lower back injury management. Back in the lineup, Simmons already did better in playing floor general compared to his previous performances.

Ben Simmons notched his season high in assists on Monday with 12. His distribution of the ball helped create a plethora of openings for his teammates. This contributed to seven Nets players hitting double-figures.

Ultimately, it was the Nets who came out on top with a 107-105 finish. Cam Thomas knocked down a huge 3-point bomb in the final moments of the game to seal the deal for the Nets. Brooklyn (5-6) moved into a fourth-place tie with the Orlando Magic in the Eastern Conference.

Here's a closer look at Simmons' stats on Monday night versus the Pelicans:

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK FG 3-FG FT Ben Simmons 6 5 12 2 0 3-5 0-0 0-0

Seven Nets players finished with double-digit figures. Cam Thomas, who has proven to be Brooklyn's best player this season, took over the game on offense with 17 points. His clutch 3-point bomb late in the fourth quarter is a huge reason why the Nets won on Monday.

Then there's Cameron Johnson and Noah Clowney, who scored 15 points each to help Thomas on offense while Dennis Schroder added 14 points. Then the remaining players with double-scoring figures are Nic Claxton (13 points), Zlaire Williams (12 points) and Jalen Wilson (10 points).

Simmons and Co. will be in action on their home court next on Wednesday, when they host the Boston Celtics.

