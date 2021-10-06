Ben Simmons trade saga: Is a move to Indiana Pacers substance or smoke?

The Ben Simmons trade saga continues to get interesting by the minute, as the Philadelphia 76ers look to retain the disgruntled star while he wants to leave the franchise after a torrid time in the 2020-21 playoffs, leaving them at an uneasy impasse.

Simmons has been linked to various teams at different stages, however the 76ers have made it clear to other teams and the player's camp that they would trade him only if they find the right deal for him. This would mostly include multiple draft picks and a couple of good young players or an All-Star.

Looking at these conditions, few teams would qualify with the right assets at their disposal to meet the 76ers steep demands for the Australian.

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the teams heavily linked with Simmons and are said to be engaged in talks with Philly to find a way to trade for the All-Star.

As per SNY's NBA Insider Ian Begley, the Pacers are among the teams who have spoken to the 76ers brass about a potential trade for Simmons, with Caris LeVert being mentioned to be going the other way during communications between the two teams. Begley reported:

League sources confirm that the Pacers are among the teams who have talked to the Philadelphia 76ers about a potential Simmons trade. Caris LeVert was among the players brought up in those communications, per SNY sources. It is unknown if talks between Philadelphia and Indiana have progressed beyond run-of-the-mill contact.

If the potential trade does go through, it would benefit both sides, as Philly would get a young star in LaVert who can both score and make plays, while Indiana will get a franchise cornerstone in Ben Simmons to lead them into the playoffs in an increasingly competitive Eastern Conference.

Why does a trade for 76ers star Ben Simmons make sense for the Indiana Pacers?

The Indiana Pacers have long been a defensively oriented team that places emphasis on being a strong and compact unit that has consistently ranked well in defensive ratings in the league despite sometimes not having the roster to do so.

A trade for Ben Simmons would elevate a good Indiana defense to a great one, as the former Defensive Player of the Year runner-up would make an immediate impact with his size and athleticism. The Pacers ranked 14th in defensive rating during the 2020-21 season despite being ranked in the top five in steals and blocks.

Simmons is a three-time All-Star, a 2019-20 season steals leader, two-time NBA Defensive team honoree and a lockdown defender who can guard the best wings in the league while being a vocal leader on defense, making him a risk worth taking for the Pacers.

