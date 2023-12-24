"Benefitted with my presence": Klay Thompson comically reveals Christmas gifts for Warriors rookies

It’s the holiday season, but Klay Thompson appears to be withholding the spirit of giving. He humorously dismissed a question about what presents he might be giving to his Golden State Warriors teammates.

When questioned about a potential Christmas gift exchange within the team, Klay Thompson promptly responded that no such plans were in place.

“A lot of people will not be getting a gift,” he said.

“The rookies just get to be, you know, benefitted with my presence," Thompson added.

Klay Thompson was indeed a gift on Saturday, as he delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 28 points to propel the Warriors to their fifth consecutive victory. Golden State triumphed over the Portland Trail Blazers, 126-106, and Thompson showcased his sharpshooting skills by sinking six of his 10 attempted 3-pointers.

Steph Curry scored 27 points, Brandin Podziemski had 15 markers, Trayce Jackson-Davis had 13 points, and Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody had 11 apiece for the Warriors. On the other hand, Anfernee Simons had 25 points for Portland.

Up next for the Warriors is their Christmas Day game against the defending champions Denver Nuggets.

Recipient of Klay Thompson's gift this Christmas

Klay Thompson has a well-documented and heartwarming relationship with his dog, Rocco. He revealed that Rocco will have a stocking this Christmas.

“He does have a stocking,” Thompson said. “He's got some rabbit jerky in there. He's got some good stuff. So Rocco is well taken care of.”

Thompson has mentioned how Rocco helps him cope with the relentless pressure of the NBA, and how it makes him a better player.

In a 2018 interview, the sharpshooter shared how his pet played a role in diverting his attention from the demands of his role.

“We’re very performance-based, and it’s a high-pressure job,” Thompson said (via The Mercury News). “Obviously, we get compensated very well. But it’s still got its rigors that people don’t know about. Having a dog can do wonders that you don’t even realize.”

Rocco has been by Klay's side during his recovery from injuries. He even made sure to have Rocco at his side when signing his contract with the Warriors in 2019.

“I do dribbling drills with that dude, and he will tighten up your handles. So, yes, he makes me better," Thompson said.

Klay Thompson is averaging 17.6 points per game this season, shooting 37.7% from 3-point distance.