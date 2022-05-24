"Besides Erik Spoelstra, all the other three that’s in the final four are ex-players... I want a coach that’s going to hold everybody accountable" - Magic Johnson gives his candid take on LA Lakers' coaching search

Magic Johnson is one of the most decorated LA Lakers players in franchise history. After helping the team win five championships, the Hall of Famer also had a brief spell where he served as the president of the team. Although he decided to relinquish the position in 2019, Johnson continues to be a big part of their operations.

Time and again, the former LA Lakers star has expressed his views about the team's disappointing 2021-22 season. They are now in search of a new face to lead the team ahead.

Magic Johnson, in his latest interview with 'The Athletic', shared his take on how the Purple and Gold need to approach this search. He said:

"Probably besides Erik Spoelstra, all the other three that’s in the final four are ex-players. So, I think that says a lot about these young ex-players who command respect right away, who have done it before. I’m not saying it has to be an ex-player, but I’m saying you have to look at what’s going on."

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc PMers: Magic Johnson’s getting into the crypto space w/an NFT deal w/the NBA featuring some of his greatest moments. But I asked about the Lakers’ coaching search, too. He had thoughts on that, and Russell Westbrook’s future. The Q&A, in ⁦ @TheAthletic ⁩: bit.ly/3PEDXgv PMers: Magic Johnson’s getting into the crypto space w/an NFT deal w/the NBA featuring some of his greatest moments. But I asked about the Lakers’ coaching search, too. He had thoughts on that, and Russell Westbrook’s future. The Q&A, in ⁦@TheAthletic⁩: bit.ly/3PEDXgv

The LA Lakers' disappointments were mostly attributed to their poor roster construction. Coach Frank Vogel has proven himself by winning a championship with the team in 2020. However, the 2021-22 season seemed to go wrong right from the very start, which led to his firing after the season. Magic Johnson believes that one major reason behind the setback was the lack of accountability.

According to the former point guard, the LA Lakers need to hire someone who can hold players on the team accountable. It only makes sense as throughout the season there were reports of him not being respected by players. Adding to his point about what the LA Lakers need to do to hire the right coach, Magic said:

"They must hold everybody, one through 15, accountable. And we got away from accountability. Guys never talked about that this season. It was always somebody else’s fault. I hated that. Never, ‘Hey, I played bad. Hey, It’s on me.’

"So whether it’s an ex-player or not, but the trend is ex-players. But if not, I want a coach that’s going to hold everybody accountable. And, so, that’s what I would like to see."

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops JJ Redick:



“The Lakers’ head coaching job is not a good job.” JJ Redick:“The Lakers’ head coaching job is not a good job.” https://t.co/BKi0rI3jlG

The LA Lakers are currently only focused on the head-coaching search as they understand how vital it is in making the team better. Three prospective names have come to light, but only time will tell who among them will be named the head coach of the Lakers.

Who should be the new coach of the LA Lakers?

Milwaukee Bucks v Charlotte Hornets

According to reports, the LA Lakers have selected Darvin Ham, Kenny Atkinson and Terry Stotts as their final three candidates for the head-coaching job. Out of these three names, Darvin Ham is the only one not to have been a head coach previously. Both Stotts and Atkinson have coached in the league.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Competing source on potential Lakers head coach Darvin Ham: ‘He’s the guy LeBron wants’ lakersdaily.com/competing-sour… Competing source on potential Lakers head coach Darvin Ham: ‘He’s the guy LeBron wants’ lakersdaily.com/competing-sour…

However, Ham is still considered to be one of the favorites as he has the backing of LeBron James as per some recent reports. The 48-year-old has experience of being an assistant coach in the NBA for 11 years.

He has previously even been an assistant coach for the LA Lakers, where he has worked with Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol. Currently, Ham is an assistant with the Milwaukee Bucks. He was also with them last season when they lifted the NBA championship.

Although he faces some tough competition from Atkinson and Stotts, Darvin Ham is also a reputed figure across the league. He is a former player and has the experience of being with star players, which makes him well-suited for the role.

Reports of the Lakers still being interested in Doc Rivers have popped up, but fans were not too pleased with it. With teams across the league giving assistant coaches and former players a shot, it will be interesting to see if the Purple and Gold go with Ham.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar