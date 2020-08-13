'Besides my son being born, that was like the best day of my life' - Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum recalls workout with NBA legend Kobe Bryant

Boston Celtics' young All-Star Jayson Tatum has had a breakout year. He has been the star player for the young Boston Celtics squad that is making a lot of noise in the Eastern Conference. The Celtics are expected to go far in the playoffs this season, with some even expecting them to make it to the Conference Finals.

Earlier today, Jayson Tatum joined JJ Redick on his new podcast 'The Old Man and the 3' to discuss his game, his admiration for Kobe Bryant, and the challenges he has faced in the NBA so far.

Jayson Tatum speaks highly of his idol and mentor Kobe Bryant

Kobe Byant always brought his best game against the Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics' star Jayson Tatum was fortunate enough to meet and work out with his childhood hero Kobe Bryant at the end of his rookie year. That year, the Boston Celtics had made it to the Eastern Conference Finals. Kobe Bryant had devoted an episode of his show 'Detail' to speak about how Jayson Tatum could improve his jump shot.

Jayson Tatum went on to meet up with Kobe Bryant and work out with him in the off-season after their loss in the seven-game series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He spoke about his excitement that day, saying:

"It was just a surreal moment. Besides my son being born, that was like the best day of my life just to be in the gym with him and work out with him."

Like many other NBA players, Jayson Tatum was devastated at the loss of Kobe Bryant earlier this year. He had tweeted out this heartfelt message to the late Laker great.

Advertisement

Jayson Tatum spoke about his feelings on the day Kobe passed away, saying that he was inconsolable sitting in the locker room. He was not playing that game for the Boston Celtics against the New Orleans Pelicans. He lauded JJ Redick just for being able to go out and play that night, and it was obvious that his idol's death greatly impacted the young star.

Also Read: "That's crazy" - Kevin Durant in disbelief after a fan proclaims LeBron James as the NBA G.O.A.T.

Jayson Tatum speaks about Kemba Walker's value to the Boston Celtics

Kemba Walker in action for the Boston Celtics

At the start of this season, the Boston Celtics acquired Kemba Walker. Jayson Tatum spoke about how Kemba has been focused on getting the team to victory regardless of his personal performance.

"He just wants to win. There has been games where he's had single digit points that we've won and he's had the biggest smile on his face."

Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker have all averaged over 20 points a game this season for the Boston Celtics in an incredible feat that was last achieved by an Eastern Conference team in 1984.

With Jayson Tatum, Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown all sitting out today’s finale, all three will average 20 points per game.



The Celtics become the 19th team in @NBA history, and the first Eastern Conference team since the 1984 76ers, to finish with three 20-point scorers. — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) August 13, 2020

Kemba Walker's presence on the team has certainly helped them elevate their game to the next level. We hope to see the Boston Celtics make a deep playoff run as they attempt to contend for the NBA title this year.

Jayson Tatum talks about struggles being away from family in the NBA bubble

Like many players in the bubble, Jayson Tatum is missing his family while in the NBA bubble. Earlier, we had seen how he was connecting with his two-year-old son by reading him bedtime stories over a video call.

Jayson Tatum brought his son’s books to the bubble so they could read together over FaceTime ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qNpOckNj25 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 26, 2020

He says that this is the longest time he has been away from his son, and rues the fact that he is missing important moments in his son's life. To Tatum, being away from his family is the toughest challenge in the NBA bubble.

Also Read: NBA Playoff Brackets 2020 - When does the post-season begin?