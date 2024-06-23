"Best barista in the world": Kyle Kuzma gushes over girlfriend Winnie Harlow trying Pistachio latte for the first time 

Kyle Kuzma and his fashion model girlfriend Winnie Harlow have been enjoying their time together lately, with appearances at Rajon Rondo's wedding and the AmfAR Gala in Cannes. In their latest activity, Harlow left his boyfriend impressed by making him a pistachio latte as a barista.

The 2020 NBA champion shared a picture of Winnie Harlow on his Instagram stories and there was some high praise for her in the caption.

"The best barista in the world @winnieharlow," Kuzma posted.

Kyle Kuzma was impressed with her girlfriend's barista skills

Harlow also uploaded a short clip of herself being busy in the coffee-making process at the Childhood Cafe. It was also reshared by the cafe's account.

"Guess who's working at the cafe today?" Harlow posted.

Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend, Winnie Harlow, is a barista at the Childhood Cafe

Additionally, Kuzma's girlfriend also shared a look at her Pistachio Latte, which was reuploaded on the cafe's Instagram stories.

Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend shares a picture of the Pistachio Latte

Being a certified barista is no joke. It is safe to say now that Winnie Harlow can add "barista expert" to her range of experiences.

Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend shared what makes their relationship work well together

During an interview with PEOPLE's Emily Strohm and Kaitlyn Frey, Kyle Kuzma's girlfriend revealed what's behind the strong bond they have in their relationship.

"I think what makes us work is that [Kyle] is such a relationship guy," Harlow said. "He's so All-American, super sweet."

In the same interview with PEOPLE, Winnie Harlow shared how seamless it was when her relationship with Kuzma finally became official.

"I had just been out here with him during quarantine," Harlow said. "And no one really knew at the time. I was getting ready for bed and my process is very long. ... I was taking a really long time and he was like, 'Can I cuddle with my girlfriend?' And I was like, 'Girlfriend. Oh, okay sure. There we go. I guess it's a wrap now. Hang up my jersey.'"

Kuzma and Harlow started dating in April 2020. Through the years, they have supported each other's profession. Harlow regularly attends Kuzma's NBA games, while the Wizards forward promotes his girlfriend's photo shoots through social media.