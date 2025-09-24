  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Ace Bailey
  • "Best decision of his young career" - NBA fans react as Ace Bailey takes massive call and ends association with manager Omar Cooper

"Best decision of his young career" - NBA fans react as Ace Bailey takes massive call and ends association with manager Omar Cooper

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Sep 24, 2025 03:43 GMT
NBA fans react as Ace Bailey takes massive call and ends association with manager Omar Cooper. (Photo: IMAGN)
NBA fans react as Ace Bailey takes massive call and ends association with manager Omar Cooper. (Photo: IMAGN)

Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey has parted ways with his manager, Omar Cooper, ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. Bailey made headlines before the draft after refusing to do individual workouts with teams. His decision to end his association with Cooper has garnered praise from fans online.

Ad

According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, Bailey is no longer represented by Cooper as of Tuesday. The Rutgers product is looking for a new agent who will guide him in his first year as an NBA player. He reportedly wanted to get drafted sixth by the Washington Wizards, but the Jazz insisted on picking him anyway.

Cooper had a hand in Bailey's pre-draft decisions, which caused a stir among NBA circles. He was the only player not to have an individual workout with any team. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported back in June that Bailey's camp wanted an opportunity for him to have a "shot profile and on-ball creation."

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans rejoiced online after Ace Bailey decided to get rid of Omar Cooper, who has been criticized for the way he handled the rookie's draft process. Some even thought that Bailey should have parted ways much earlier.

Here are some of the best comments.

Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad

Ace Bailey wasn't too thrilled to get drafted by the Utah Jazz before finally showing up and signing his rookie contract. Bailey played two games in the Salt Lake City Summer League, but he missed the Las Vegas Summer League due to a hip flexor injury.

NBA executive compares Ace Bailey to Anthony Edwards

Despite a murky start to his NBA career, Ace Bailey is projected to have a good career by an anonymous executive. ESPN's Tim Bontemps surveyed 20 execs, coaches and scouts regarding the current and future state of the league.

Ad

One of the questions asked was who would be the best player out of the 2025 rookie class in five years. The majority answered the Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg, while two voters split it with Rutgers teammates Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.

The Eastern Conference exec who chose Bailey compared him to Anthony Edwards because of his shot creation.

"He reminds me a lot of Anthony Edwards (entering the league)," the exec said. "Super talented, but a lot of questions. But the ease with which he creates shots at his size is something you can't teach."

Edwards turned out alright, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances. He has also developed into one of the best players in the NBA today.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Utah Jazz Fan? Check out the latest Utah Jazz depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications