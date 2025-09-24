"Best decision of his young career" - NBA fans react as Ace Bailey takes massive call and ends association with manager Omar Cooper

Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey has parted ways with his manager, Omar Cooper, ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. Bailey made headlines before the draft after refusing to do individual workouts with teams. His decision to end his association with Cooper has garnered praise from fans online.According to The Athletic's Tony Jones, Bailey is no longer represented by Cooper as of Tuesday. The Rutgers product is looking for a new agent who will guide him in his first year as an NBA player. He reportedly wanted to get drafted sixth by the Washington Wizards, but the Jazz insisted on picking him anyway. Cooper had a hand in Bailey's pre-draft decisions, which caused a stir among NBA circles. He was the only player not to have an individual workout with any team. Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported back in June that Bailey's camp wanted an opportunity for him to have a &quot;shot profile and on-ball creation.&quot;NBA fans rejoiced online after Ace Bailey decided to get rid of Omar Cooper, who has been criticized for the way he handled the rookie's draft process. Some even thought that Bailey should have parted ways much earlier. Here are some of the best comments. Buggie 🦖 @Maxey4MVPLINKBest decision of his young career.•RvW @ravenwizarddLINKInteresting….what took so long lolNic Thomas | NBA &amp; NBA Draft @NicThomasNBALINKThis is the best news I’ve heard out of the Ace Bailey camp in a long time. Cooper is one of the worst in the game, and completely tanked Ace Bailey’s stock from the moment he signed with Rutgers. Bailey should have been a runaway top two selection.complicated_leo @complicated_leoLINKBetter get Rich Paul on the line!Marquis Lamont @MarquisLamont_LINKGood for him honestly… having people like that attached to you can derail a careerJoe @JMtalkingsportsLINKHalf a year too long, but happy he did it now.Ace Bailey wasn't too thrilled to get drafted by the Utah Jazz before finally showing up and signing his rookie contract. Bailey played two games in the Salt Lake City Summer League, but he missed the Las Vegas Summer League due to a hip flexor injury.NBA executive compares Ace Bailey to Anthony EdwardsDespite a murky start to his NBA career, Ace Bailey is projected to have a good career by an anonymous executive. ESPN's Tim Bontemps surveyed 20 execs, coaches and scouts regarding the current and future state of the league. One of the questions asked was who would be the best player out of the 2025 rookie class in five years. The majority answered the Dallas Mavericks' Cooper Flagg, while two voters split it with Rutgers teammates Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. The Eastern Conference exec who chose Bailey compared him to Anthony Edwards because of his shot creation. &quot;He reminds me a lot of Anthony Edwards (entering the league),&quot; the exec said. &quot;Super talented, but a lot of questions. But the ease with which he creates shots at his size is something you can't teach.&quot;Edwards turned out alright, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to back-to-back Western Conference Finals appearances. He has also developed into one of the best players in the NBA today.