"Best Democratic candidate since Obama" - NBA fans react to Stephen A. Smith possibly running for President in 2028

While Stephen A. Smith may be best known for his hot takes in the world of sports, the outspoken TV personality seems to be toying with the idea of a move to politics. After the 2024 election, Smith spoke on his show to discuss getting into politics, saying that the Democratic Party looks so pathetic that he may have to take matters into his own hands.

Despite that, on an episode of "Hannity" on Fox News this week, Smith flipped the script, saying that he enjoys his current lifestyle and wouldn't want to take away from it by trying to run for president.

"My lifestyle is quite lovely," Smith said. "I would not want to ruin that by running for the presidency of the United States of America. I have no interest, but I was just trying to make a profound point."

Because he has teased a presidential run several times now, the fact that he polled at 2% on a hypothetical Democratic Primary caught the attention of NBA fans, who weighed in on the possibility of the "First Take" host running for president during the next election.

"Ngl, this the best democratic candidate since Obama," one fan wrote.

"This isn’t centel?" another fan posted.

"He gon pass a bill saying MJ is better then bron & if u disagree ur doing life in prison," a fan said.

Others weren't buying a Smith presidential run even though he polled at 2% on a potential poll for 2028 Democrat candidates.

"Polling at 2% doesn’t make you a possible candidate for local school board, let alone the presidency…," a fan wrote.

"SAS posting his campaign promotion pic," another fan posted.

"Democrats just lost to donald and this is the best they can come up with lmfao," another fan commented.

Stephen A. Smith reacts to the groundbreaking Luka Doncic trade

While he may change his tune between now and 2028, it seems like Stephen A. Smith is content to remain a sports TV personality. During Wednesday's episode of "First Take," Smith spoke about the groundbreaking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade finalized before Thursday's NBA trade deadline.

According to Smith, the fact that the Dallas Mavericks parted ways with him and then questioned his conditioning will only give Doncic more motivation going forward. While noting his shock over the blockbuster deal, Smith said that he believes Doncic will go on a revenge tour.

"He's going to have a huge, huge chip on his shoulder," Smith said. "When you consider the talent that he's bringing to the table as a 25-year-old, he's quietly basically saying 'Beware, here I come.' He was unceremoniously dismissed and his mentality appears to be 'Somebody's going to pay for that.'"

The big question is when the Mavericks star can take the floor and suit up for his new team. While the hope had been that he would return to action before the NBA's All-Star break, latest reports have suggested that he could be ready to suit up and hit the court as early as Saturday.

In the meantime, the LA Lakers are fresh off a win over the LA Clippers on Tuesday, which pushed the team's recent win streak to three, making them 8-2 over their last 10.

