“Best duo in the league.” - Anthony Edwards lauds partnership with Karl-Anthony Towns as premier 1-2 punch in NBA 

Minnesota Timberwolves standout Anthony Edwards has electrified the league, leaving an indelible mark on fans and pundits amid a remarkable 2023-24 season. His playoff exploits have further cemented his spot as one of the top-tier talents in the league.

Edwards has also helped elevate Karl-Anthony Towns' game. They have turned into one of the best duos in the NBA. However, Edwards believes they have seperated themselves from rest of the elite duos.

"The best. I mean, because it's like a one-two punch," Edward said in an interview with Taylor Rooks. "Like, he can go to the post, I can go to the post. He can shoot the 3, I can shoot the 3. I can defend, he can defend."

He continued:

"If you're a best player, which is 'KAT', sharing the ball, getting off of it offensively, moving it around. I think it falls down throughout the whole team, and everybody got to do it."

Edwards further emphasized that his impact on the Timberwolves extends beyond himself, acknowledging his formidable partnership with Karl-Anthony Towns. Together, as a guard-center duo, they've been instrumental in guiding Minnesota to a notable achievement: clinching the No. 3 seed in the fiercely competitive Western Conference for the 2024 season.

Closer look at Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns' partnership

Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns have put impressive numbers in the 2023-24 season. KAT averaged 21.8 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.0 assists, while displaying his talents as a three-level scorer.

Meanwhile, Edwards demonstrated his scoring prowess and playmaking abilities, boasting averages of 25.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 5.1 apg.

Their production and numbers have trended in the opposite directions amid Edwards' rise. He has seemingly taken over as the No. 1 option and the leadership role on the court. Meanwhile, KAT has willingly accepted playing second fiddle to him, someone who can take over the burden if necessary.

Their chemistry is what has allowed them the success this year, which has translated into the playoffs, too. They still have to achieve championship status to get to the pinnacle of the NBA as the best duo, with several other active one-two punches currently ahead due to collective success.

