"Best feeling in the world" - LeBron James delighted over video of son Bronny James mimicking his silencer celebration on sidelines

LeBron James hit his iconic silencer after back-to-back daggers against the New Orleans Pelicans to seal the game for the LA Lakers on Saturday. However, the moment became even more memorable for the Lakers star as he watched his son Bronny James mimicking his silencer celebration on the court as his teammate hyped him up.

On November 17, LeBron James reposted a post from House of Highlights on his Instagram Story. The video in the post captured Bronny mimicking his father's celebration, while the Laker players were moving towards the bench.

"The best feeling in the world being along side him like this!" a delighted James captioned the post.

LeBron James IG post about his son Bronny [PIC CREDIT: IG/@kingjames]

Take a look at the wholesome video.

Bronny James' time this season is divided between the Lakers and its G-League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers. He only plays South Bay Lakers' home games and doesn't travel with the team. He spends the rest of his time training with the Lakers team, without getting much time on the floor.

LeBron James hints at his potential retirement from NBA

So far, LeBron James is still putting up a hard fight against Father Time. James is two months shy from turning 40, yet he is still one of the best players in the league. While it is plausible to think of him playing 4-5 years given his fitness and physique, the Lakers star doesn't see it like that.

After the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on November 14, James told reporters that he might play just one or two years in the league. The four-time champion also added that he will not disrespect the game by just warming up the bench and not retiring.

"It's not me, it's the mind," James said. "Wherever my mind is is how the rest of my body's gonna go or whatever the case may be. I don't know, I'm not gonna play that much longer to be completely honest. I don't know how many years that is, if it's one year, two years, whatever the case may be.

"But I said the other night that I'm not playing until the wheels fall off. I'm not gonna be that guy. I'm not gonna be the guy that's disrespecting the game because I want to be out there on the floor. That's not gonna be me."

Even in his 22nd season, LeBron James is averaging 23.3 points while shooting 51.4% from the field and a career-high 43.1% from the 3-point line. He is also averaging 8.6 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game.

