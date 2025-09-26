  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Los Angeles Lakers
  • "Best player in the gym": JJ Redick gets honest on Lakers' $53.8M potential trade candidate ahead of new season 

"Best player in the gym": JJ Redick gets honest on Lakers' $53.8M potential trade candidate ahead of new season 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Sep 26, 2025 01:56 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Press Conference - Source: Imagn
"Best player in the gym": JJ Redick gets honest on Lakers' $53.8M potential trade candidate ahead of new season (Image Source: Imagn)

Lakers coach JJ Redick is big on Austin Reaves to have another remarkable season after posting career-highs last year. Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, establishing himself as a rising star under rookie coach Redick.

Ad

Now, in the second year of their partnership, Reaves has apparently amped up his efforts to thrive more under Redick's coaching. The second-year coach revealed to reporters on Thursday that the soon-to-be fifth-year guard has made significant physical improvements ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.

"Every day he's been in the gym, he's been the best player in the gym," Redick said. "His body is really good right now. Like, he's really strong. His burst, his athleticism. It's evident that he's spent a lot of time working on his body this summer."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Austin Reaves plays with heart and embraces physicality, but his lack of physical tools, despite a 6-foot-5 frame, led to some of his struggles, especially defensively. It's one of the reasons why he's mentioned in the trade rumor mill. The Lakers need better defenders around Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and Reaves, while servicable at times, hasn't been as consistent on that end.

Nevertheless, with improved strength, as JJ Redick mentioned, Reaves should be able to stand his ground defensively better than he has in the past.

Ad

JJ Redick and Lakers continue placing faith in Austin Reaves ahead of contract year

JJ Redick, just like the Lakers organization from top to bottom, has been a huge believer in Austin Reaves' potential. LA has made him untouchable in trade talks, barring an All-Star caliber return, ahead of his contract year. Reaves has a player option for the 2026-27 season, which he will likely decline to become an unrestricted free agent.

Ad

Reaves already declined a four-year $89 million extension that the Lakers had to formally table, making him eligible for a deal that could fetch him $30-$35 million annually. If what Redick has said about Reaves' conditioning is true and it materializes during the season, the Lakers will be inclined to meet that price and retain the 27-year-old.

He displayed excellent chemistry with Luka Doncic offensively and has years of experience with LeBron James. If Austin Reaves becomes more than just a serviceable defender, he could be a long-term fit as a second option once 40-year-old James departs.

About the author
Arhaan Raje

Arhaan Raje

Twitter icon

Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.

Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.

Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.

Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.

He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.

Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist.

Know More

Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arhaan Raje
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications