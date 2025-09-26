"Best player in the gym": JJ Redick gets honest on Lakers' $53.8M potential trade candidate ahead of new season 

Lakers coach JJ Redick is big on Austin Reaves to have another remarkable season after posting career-highs last year. Reaves averaged 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists, establishing himself as a rising star under rookie coach Redick.Now, in the second year of their partnership, Reaves has apparently amped up his efforts to thrive more under Redick's coaching. The second-year coach revealed to reporters on Thursday that the soon-to-be fifth-year guard has made significant physical improvements ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season.&quot;Every day he's been in the gym, he's been the best player in the gym,&quot; Redick said. &quot;His body is really good right now. Like, he's really strong. His burst, his athleticism. It's evident that he's spent a lot of time working on his body this summer.&quot;Austin Reaves plays with heart and embraces physicality, but his lack of physical tools, despite a 6-foot-5 frame, led to some of his struggles, especially defensively. It's one of the reasons why he's mentioned in the trade rumor mill. The Lakers need better defenders around Luka Doncic and LeBron James, and Reaves, while servicable at times, hasn't been as consistent on that end.Nevertheless, with improved strength, as JJ Redick mentioned, Reaves should be able to stand his ground defensively better than he has in the past.JJ Redick and Lakers continue placing faith in Austin Reaves ahead of contract yearJJ Redick, just like the Lakers organization from top to bottom, has been a huge believer in Austin Reaves' potential. LA has made him untouchable in trade talks, barring an All-Star caliber return, ahead of his contract year. Reaves has a player option for the 2026-27 season, which he will likely decline to become an unrestricted free agent.Reaves already declined a four-year $89 million extension that the Lakers had to formally table, making him eligible for a deal that could fetch him $30-$35 million annually. If what Redick has said about Reaves' conditioning is true and it materializes during the season, the Lakers will be inclined to meet that price and retain the 27-year-old.He displayed excellent chemistry with Luka Doncic offensively and has years of experience with LeBron James. If Austin Reaves becomes more than just a serviceable defender, he could be a long-term fit as a second option once 40-year-old James departs.