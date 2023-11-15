"Best playmaker in the league": NBA fans crown Tyrese Haliburton as new 'Point God' after stellar showing

The Indiana Pacers snapped the Philadelphia 76ers’ eight-game winning streak behind Tyrese Haliburton’s electric performance. Indy’s All-Star guard put up 33 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds, two steals and one block. He sizzled from behind the arc, hitting 7-12 shots and controlled the pace of the game right from the start. Haliburton also outdueled Tyrese Maxey who lit up the Pacers on Sunday with a career-high 50 points.

For the second straight game, Haliburton, the NBA’s assist leader, finished the game without turnovers. In the previous game against the 76ers, he had 25 points, 17 assists, two steals, one block, one rebound and zero turnovers.

Fans quickly reacted to Haliburton’s superb display:

“Best playmaker in the league”

After tonight’s performance against the Philadelphia 76ers, Tyrese Haliburton has improved his NBA-best assist average to 12.5 per game. He is committing just 2.3 turnovers per contest, giving him the best assist-turnover ratio in the entire league.

Haliburton’s impact isn’t just with his playmaking. He is also averaging 23.8 points, which is a team-high. He is hitting 51.7% of his shots, the best in his career, including 40.9% from deep. The former Sacramento Kings point guard has become one of the toughest players to contain.

The Indiana Pacers surprised many last season. Behind Tyrese Haliburton, they were one of the most exciting teams to watch. They were fast, scrappy and energetic. Haliburton’s ability to control the pace without going overboard was spectacular. He had six games last season with at least 10 assists and zero turnovers.

Tyrese Haliburton could make his second straight All-Star team this season

Last season, some critics called him an All-Star wannabe. One former NBA player even called him a fake All-Star when many penciled him for the annual event. Tyrese Haliburton proved them wrong when he was selected to play with the best players in the league in Salt Lake City.

This season, the trollers have been silenced. He has picked up where he left off last season. Haliburton is unquestionably the Indiana Pacers’ best player. More importantly, he makes the game fun for everybody with his pass-first approach to the game.

With the way he has been playing, Tyrese Haliburton could make the All-Star team for the second time. A few may continue to doubt his value, but most have seen what they needed to see. He is arguably the best pure passer and playmaker in the NBA today.