“Best plays I’ve ever seen”: 19-year veteran Chris Paul lauds Draymond Green’s game-saving block vs Mavericks 

The Golden State Warriors appeared to be heading towards another nail-biting fourth-quarter collapse against the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night. However, Draymond Green took charge to ensure that scenario did not unfold.

With less than two minutes remaining in the game, Green delivered an incredibly clutch block, followed by a pivotal layup. This sequence left a lasting impression, with Chris Paul describing it as:

"I told Dray, 'That might be one of the best plays I done ever seen in my career, and I'm not exaggerating, man'".

Paul continued:

"If you just see, the heart, somebody like me who likes defense, I can appreciate. It's well-documented, me and Dray's relationship before I got here. It's something to see night in and night out. He will us to this win tonight."

Golden State's 104-100 triumph stretched their winning streak to five games, fortifying their hold on the No. 10 seed and securing the final Play-In berth in the Western Conference.

With seven games remaining, the Warriors maintain a three-game lead over the No. 11 Houston Rockets, holding the crucial tiebreaker advantage.

Closer look at how Golden State Warriors and Draymond Green overcame Dallas Mavericks

In the final 90 seconds, Draymond Green contested Daniel Gafford's attempt at the rim, executing a pivotal block and saving the ball from going out of bounds.

Following the defensive play, Green showcased his strength by flexing both biceps before converting his third basket of the fourth quarter on the ensuing possession. This crucial score extended the Warriors' lead to eight points with just a minute remaining in the game.

Andrew Wiggins capped off the intense final moments by launching a shot over Gafford with 32.2 seconds remaining. Despite Dallas's relentless effort to narrow the gap, the Warriors managed to hold on for a narrow victory.

Steph Curry, despite a challenging shooting night of 5-for-18 and remaining scoreless in the fourth quarter, struggled to find his rhythm. However, the Warriors received crucial contributions from their supporting cast, enabling them to edge past Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Doncic, recognized as Dallas' offensive maestro, delivered an impressive performance with 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists. Thanks to pivotal contributions from Chris Paul, Wiggins and Green during crucial minutes in which Curry was off the floor, the Warriors held their own.