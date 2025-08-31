"Best power forward, maybe of my generation" - Klay Thompson serenades $175,369,698 star with immense praise while revealing outlook on Mavs

Klay Thompson had nothing but praise and compliments for his teammate, Anthony Davis, ahead of their first full season together. Thompson called Davis the best power forward of their generation, while also sharing his outlook for his second year with the Dallas Mavericks.

Speaking on the "Showtime" podcast with Michael Cooper, the four-time NBA champion opened up about the team's busy offseason. He liked what he was seeing with the Mavs roster, praising Davis, who is in the first year of a three-year, $175,369,698 extension he signed with the LA Lakers before he got traded.

Thompson has the belief that Dallas could make some noise in a very stacked and loaded Western Conference. He also liked the addition of players like D'Angelo Russell, who would step into the starter role amid Kyrie Irving's recovery from a knee injury.

"I mean, AD when he's healthy, he's the best power forward, maybe of my generation," Thompson said. "I mean, you've been able to see him up close with the Lakers. He is a two-way force. I mean, there's not many big men who can do what he does as far as his handle, his blocking shot ability, his freaking jump shot.

The former Golden State Warriors guard added:

"I think we personally have the best frontcourt in the NBA. We're healthy, like we have so much depth in the front courtbetween playing with Kyrie Irving and his leadership, PJ (Washington), Coop (Flagg), (Daniel) Gaff, D-Live, and AD. And then getting a guy like D-Lo and guard depth, I'm just really excited."

Klay Thompson also couldn't believe that he's the oldest player on the Dallas Mavericks roster next season. Thompson was baffled by how fast time flies, but he's prepared to be the veteran mentor for the team's potential championship run next season.

Klay Thompson names his 5 greatest shooters in NBA history

Klay Thompson names his 5 greatest shooters in NBA history. (Photo: IMAGN)

There's no denying that Klay Thompson is one of the greatest shooters in NBA history. He's also part of the greatest shooting duo ever, along with Steph Curry, with whom he won four championships in a Golden State Warriors uniform.

In the same interview with Michael Cooper, Thompson was asked to name his five greatest shooters the game has ever seen. He named Curry, Reggie Miller, Ray Allen, Larry Bird and himself, which could be the consensus among basketball fans.

As for current players, he had Steph and himself, adding Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Luka Doncic. He also mentioned Kyrie Irving and Damian Lillard.

