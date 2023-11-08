“Best scorer of all-time” - NBA analyst makes incredibly bold claim about Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is fresh off of an MVP season with the Philadelphia 76ers. While many argue Embiid should have won an MVP much sooner, last season finally saw the big man get his flowers. Although the team came up short in the playoffs, Embiid's MVP win built considerable momentum behind the Philadelphia 76ers heading into this year.

So far this year, Embiid has picked up right where he left off, averaging 32.5 points per game to tie him with Donovan Mitchell for the most in the NBA. On the heels of a season that saw him lead the league in scoring last year with 33.1 ppg, one analyst believes he's the greatest scorer ever.

With a solid frame that allows him to bully even the best, an incredible back-to-the-basket game and a reliable jump shot that extends beyond the arc, Embiid can do everything. Recently, NBA Sports Philadelphia's Da Roche made a claim that caught the attention of many NBA fans.

“To this point in his career, he’s one of the best scorers of all time, right? Wrong. He’s the best scorer of all time.”NBC Sports Philadelphia’s @RochesRWinners on Joel Embiid.

Looking at Joel Embiid's scoring numbers and the 2023-24 season ahead

Joel Embiid has always been a prolific scorer in the NBA. During his rookie season, despite only playing in 31 games, Embiid posted an impressive 20.2 ppg average. The following season, he built momentum on his rookie year, averaging 22.9 ppg before taking things to the next level in his third year in the league with 27.5 ppg.

Embiid proved that he had yet to reach his ceiling two seasons ago, firmly cementing himself in the MVP debate alongside Nikola Jokic. Although he came up short of the 2021-22 MVP award, he led the league in scoring with 30.6 ppg.

He then repeated the feat last season, leading the league in scoring while posting a career-high 33.1 ppg. Although fans in Philly hoped that he and James Harden would be able to take the team to new heights, the duo was split up recently when Harden was traded to LA.

As a result, much of the team's offensive burden has fallen to Embiid, with young guard Tyrese Maxey taking on his fair share of the load. So far, the result has been promising for Philadelphia, with the 76ers sitting in second in the Eastern Conference with a 5-1 record.

Of course, the East has become more competitive this season with the Boston Celtics' blockbuster acquisitions of Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday. In addition, with the Milwaukee Bucks' acquisition of Damian Lillard, Daryl Morey will have to go to work to acquire another All-Star player if the team wants a playoff push.