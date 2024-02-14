“Best scorer this team’s ever seen.”: Frank Vogel praises one Suns star, unintentionally shades another

Phoenix Suns coach Frank Vogel praised Devin Booker following his team’s 130-125 win against the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night. Booker dropped 25 points, 20 of which came in the second half.

Booker passed Alvan Adams to become the second-leading scorer in franchise history. Walter Davis is the all-time leading scorer with 15,666 points. Booker has 13,918 career points thus far.

Vogel admired Booker’s scoring abilities. He knows that Booker could be the greatest Sun of all time. Vogel said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s just a matter of time, he is the best scorer this team has ever seen. It’s just a matter of time before he is the all-time leader. He has a unique knack. This city and this franchise are very lucky to have him and be able to watch him 41 nights plus playoffs, they are very lucky."

Expand Tweet

Booker is one of the best scorers in the league. However, some may say he is not even the best scorer on his own team.

Kevin Durant is one of the greatest scorers of all time. Vogel may have unintentionally thrown some shade Durant’s way with his remarks about Booker.

Now, it was likely unintentional and Durant has not even played a full season with Phoenix. So when comparing their careers as members of the Suns, Booker far outpaces Durant.

Frank Vogel praises Suns newcomer Royce O’Neale

Devin Booker was not the sole recipient of coach Frank Vogel’s praise. The coach also had compliments for newcomer Royce O’Neale:

“He made some big time plays. It was clear and he battled. We needed that other guy, especially with Brad (Beal) going out. We had the five small, the laser lineup we call it with Eric Gordon in there.

"He made a couple good threes and battled, the way he battled defensively was very impressive, even better than I expected. He made an immediate impact.”

O’Neale played 29:43 minutes in his second game in Phoenix. He finished with nine points and two 3-pointers. He also added four rebounds, five assists, one block and four steals. His defensive intensity jumped off the floor.

Expand Tweet

O’Neale landed in Phoenix at the trade deadline in a three-way deal involving the Memphis Grizzlies and Brooklyn Nets. Phoenix shipped out Yuta Watanabe, Chimezie Metu, Keita Bates-Diop and Jordan Goodwin to make room for O’Neale.

Vogel and the Suns knew they needed another veteran. They also needed some wing help.

“We knew at the trade deadline we needed another guy who can switch defensively and be a 3-point shooter,” Vogel said.

O’Neale seems to fit that mold to a T. He could prove to be a huge addition during the playoffs when the Suns need to improve their defense. O’Neale has plenty of playoff experience and can be trusted in closing lineups if he keeps playing like he did Tuesday.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!