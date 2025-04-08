“Best Steph Curry impression from last night” - NBA fans compare Warriors star and Walter Clayton Jr.’s measly production against Houston teams

Walter Clayton Jr.’s performances in the March Madness earned him enviable comparisons to NBA superstar Steph Curry. Behind the high-scoring guard, Florida booked a seat in the national title game against Houston, which upset Duke 70-67 in the Final Four. Many were excited about what Clayton would do in the biggest game of his collegiate career.

Instead of his usually prolific output, Clayton struggled on Monday, finishing the game with 11 points behind 3-for-10 shooting, including 1-for-7 from deep.

Fans promptly reacted to his performance:

“Walter Clayton doing his best impression of Steph Curry last night”

One fan could not resist:

“Dear Walter Clayton, Anytime you wanna show up to the game would be awesome! Good job doing your best Steph Curry impression from last night.”

Another fan said:

“Walter Clayton Jr. has been looking like Great Value Steph Curry this whole entire NCAA Tournament and he gets all the way to the championship game and now the Houston Cougars defense got him looking like Julian Newman tonight”

@nincapalot continued:

“He playing like Dak Prescott in the playoffs”

@SteelersNFL1x commented:

“Dudes overrated”

Steph Curry was dragged into the conversation after his worst performance this season on Sunday against the Houston Rockets. In a crucial game with playoff implications, the two-time MVP tallied three points in 33 minutes behind 1-for-10 shooting, including 1-for-efficiency from behind the arc. The Warriors could not overcome Curry’s rough shooting night to lose 106-96.

Walter Clayton Jr. came through for the Gators when it mattered most. Although he badly struggled, Florida coach Todd Golden kept him late in the game. The combo guard rewarded the trust by making a game-sealing defensive play to help Florida hold on for a 65-63 win.

Jay Williams compared Walter Clayton Jr. to Damian Lillard and Steph Curry

In wins against UConn, Maryland, Texas Tech and Auburn, Walter Clayton Jr. showed elite shooting and clutch scoring. Against the Tigers on Saturday, he scattered 34 points, joining Larry Bird as the only player with back-to-back 30-point games in the Elite 8 and Final Four. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl admitted that Clayton was the “flat-out difference” in Florida’s 79-73 win.

Heading into the national game against the Houston Cougars, former NBA player Jay Williams had this to say about the All-American guard:

“I could make a case that he could be the second or third pick in the NBA draft. … The shots he makes combine Dame Lillard with Steph Curry. I’m not saying he’s gonna reach the pinnacle of who those players are, but his game, to me, seems like a marriage of the two.”

Walter Clayton Jr. will likely enter the 2025 NBA draft after withdrawing from last year. Although he imploded on offense in the national championship, Florida would not reach the stage without him. Only time will tell if he sniffs Curry’s accomplishments in the NBA.

