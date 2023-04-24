"Best team in the league not even close"- Celtics fans are hyped after they take Game 4 and take a 3-1 lead

The Boston Celtics are closing in on the semifinals as they take a 3-1 lead over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night. Thanks to Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum's brilliant performances, Boston beat Atlanta 129-121. Brown and Tatum have dropped 31 points each and are proving to be worthy opponents for the Philadelphia 76ers.

While the Sixers are the only team in the playoffs to win their series via a sweep, we have to consider that they were up against a superstar-less Brooklyn Nets. With that in mind, fans still believe that the Celtics are still the best team in the league right now.

@JakeAlbanese2 tweeted: "Best team in the league not even close"

Fans debate whether or not the Boston Celtics will advance to the semifinals

Game Four- Boston Celtics

Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum performed superbly for the Boston Celtics on Sunday night to take a 3-1 lead over the Atlanta Hawks. Tatum added 31 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. Brown, meanwhile, put up 31 points, four rebounds, and three assists. Die-hard Boston fans are naturally fired up, however, other fans don't seem too impressed.

Fans on social media have mixed reactions towards Boston's nearing advancement to the semifinals. Here's what some of them had to say:

@Zempithy tweeted: "hawks had no chance before the season even started, just embarrassing smh"

@ATLSportStan tweeted: "3-1? We got our own lebron in trae young. Dominated the game outside of the first quarter. Best to 4 not best to 3 it’s best of 7 for a reason. Not worried. No panic. Still fine. We knew this was going 7 it’s two elite basketball teams. Hawks take the next 3 Im confident."

@2Legit2Quit1734 tweeted: "BEST DUO IN NBA"

@MichaelFreda17 tweeted: "I am a life long Hawk fan but the Celtics are a much better team all the way around."

@nickyReborn_ tweeted: "Blowing a 3-1 lead"

@jaytrecegxd tweeted: "most overrated team in the playoffs"

@brocmariva tweeted: "we are NOT beating the knicks looking like this. have potential to be the best team in the league and we look like s**t out there"

Game 5 will be on Tuesday in Boston

