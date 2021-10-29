"Best thing the league has done in recent history" - Kyle Kuzma on NBA's rule changes for personal fouls

Kyle Kuzma of the Washington Wizards has echoed the gratitude of thousands of fans and basketball analysts for the crackdown of 'unnatural' basketball following the NBA's rule change in this regard.

Previously, the game seemed to hinge on offensive players' ability to fish for fouls, sometimes in the most absurd of circumstances. The new NBA rule to clamp down on the same appears to have been welcomed by some of the players.

In a recently released tweet, Kyle Kuzma commended the NBA for making the change, which according to him, has made the game better. Here's what the Washington Wizards' versatile forward said in this regard:

“The new rule changes to the sport are the best thing the league has done in recent history. Watching the game is muuuuuch different.”

Before the rule change, NBA games used to see many ridiculous fouls being called due to unusual moves by players. A few such moves going around on social media are the pet moves of superstars James Harden and Trae Young.

The two All-Stars are seemingly the ones who have been most affected by the new rule. Harden, who has led the NBA several times in free throw attempts and makes, has only gone to the foul line 15 times in five games this season. Trae Young, whom Kyle Kuzma faced in the game against the Atlanta Hawks, finished 2-3 from the stripe. Young's average is down from 8.7 last campaign to 4.8 this season.

Per StatMuse: free throw attempts in the NBA since the rule change is the lowest in league history. Fewer fouls, more fluidity in the game and natural basketball this season is something many, including Kyle Kuzma, have gladly welcomed.

Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards have made a rousing start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign

Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards defeated the Atlanta Hawks to improve their record to 4-1 [Photo: Complex]

The Washington Wizards are off to their best start since the 2014-15 NBA season. With their win over the Atlanta Hawks, they have won four of their five games this campaign.

Without new starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who was rested, the Wizards managed to beat the Hawks. They got the win by playing unselfish basketball, with five players scoring in double digits.

The Wizards players seem to struck decent chemistry, and are enjoying playing with each other. The Wizards are seventh in Offensive Rating and 13th in defense this season. These are impressive numbers, particularly at the start of the season.

They will now look to continue their good start to the NBA season. They have surprised many with the kind of effort they've put in defense and the preciseness of their offense. It won't be all roses down the road, as they'll face tougher teams, who'll be better prepared for them.

Nevertheless, with Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie at the forefront, Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards will fancy their chances of a deep playoff run this season.

