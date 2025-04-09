"Best undrafted player since Ben Wallace" - NBA analyst cites exec's praise for Austin Reaves' role in Lakers' Big 3

The LA Lakers have benefited greatly from having Austin Reaves as their third option behind Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Even before the franchise acquired Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, Reaves was already having a spectacular 2024–25 NBA season. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin highlighted the positive impact of the undrafted guard

Ad

This season, Reaves has played in 70 games, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. His production has continued to improve, even after the Lakers added another ball-dominant star in Doncic. The 6-foot-5 guard is shooting 45.8% overall, including 37.4% from beyond the arc.

Reaves is having the best scoring season of his career. Ahead of the Lakers’ game against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday, McMenamin shared high praise from a Western Conference executive, who lauded the fourth-year player.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I have a Western Conference executive tell me he's the best undrafted player in the league since Ben Wallace — and that guy's a Hall of Famer," McMenamin said.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Wallace, who went undrafted in the 1996 NBA draft, was a legendary defender and rebounder. He earned four Defensive Player of the Year awards and was inducted into the Hall of Fame after his playing career, during which he made five All-NBA teams and six All-Defensive teams and played a key role in the Detroit Pistons' 2004 championship victory over the LA Lakers.

Ad

McMenamin also highlighted how Reaves is thriving alongside Doncic despite increased usage.

"When the Lakers acquired Doncic, you didn't really know if Austin would continue to have the ball in his hands," he said. "But it's remarkable. He has a higher usage percentage now with Doncic as his teammate than he had at the beginning of the year with D'Angelo Russell as his teammate."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In March, Austin Reaves appeared in 14 games for the Lakers and stepped into the spotlight, averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also recorded three 30-point performances during that stretch.

Rob Pelinka discusses Austin Reaves' fit with Lakers stars

One of the season’s biggest storylines has been the Lakers’ decision to trade Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic. Questions followed about how the Slovenian star would fit alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves — all three of whom are most effective with the ball in their hands.

Ad

Fortunately for the Lakers, they’ve found a way to make it work. On Tuesday, McMenamin posted an article examining the chemistry within L.A.’s new big three.

In the piece, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka praised Reaves’ versatility and basketball IQ, saying he believes Reaves can thrive in any system — a major reason why the team has found success with its current trio.

"My theory is basketball geniuses that love to win, find ways to work and click together," Pelinka said. "And we knew LeBron was a basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level."

Ad

"Obviously Luka Doncic, basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level. And AR is coming into his own there. He gets the game, he sees it. He can fit, really, with anybody."

Expand Tweet

Austin Reaves has played in three games this month, carrying the momentum from his strong March. He’s averaging 27.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in that span, during which the Lakers went 2-1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Reign Amurao Reign Amurao specializes in basketball at Sportskeeda, bringing 3 years of experience to his role and a Bachelor's Degree in Communication.



A fervent supporter of the Phoenix Suns, Reign was hooked to their electrifying "Seven-Seconds-Or-Less" offense, which epitomizes high-paced and high-intensity basketball. For Reign, Steve Nash is the ultimate floor general, and he believes Boris Diaw could've been the next Magic Johnson if he had a bit more discipline.



From Reign's perspective, Anthony Edwards is a 90s player stuck in modern times, and Gregg Popovich is an ultimate winner with unparalleled success and leadership in the sport.



Reign's expertise lies in NBA history, particularly the significant moments and trends of the 2000s and 2010s. He prioritizes in-depth research using only credible sources to maintain accuracy in his articles, and avoids misleading topics.



Beyond basketball, Reign enjoys gaming with friends and watches comedy shows and films. Know More