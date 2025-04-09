"Best undrafted player since Ben Wallace" - NBA analyst cites exec's praise for Austin Reaves' role in Lakers' Big 3

The LA Lakers have benefited greatly from having Austin Reaves as their third option behind Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Even before the franchise acquired Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks, Reaves was already having a spectacular 2024–25 NBA season. On Tuesday, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin highlighted the positive impact of the undrafted guard
This season, Reaves has played in 70 games, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. His production has continued to improve, even after the Lakers added another ball-dominant star in Doncic. The 6-foot-5 guard is shooting 45.8% overall, including 37.4% from beyond the arc.
Reaves is having the best scoring season of his career. Ahead of the Lakers’ game against the OKC Thunder on Tuesday, McMenamin shared high praise from a Western Conference executive, who lauded the fourth-year player.
"I have a Western Conference executive tell me he's the best undrafted player in the league since Ben Wallace — and that guy's a Hall of Famer," McMenamin said.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Wallace, who went undrafted in the 1996 NBA draft, was a legendary defender and rebounder. He earned four Defensive Player of the Year awards and was inducted into the Hall of Fame after his playing career, during which he made five All-NBA teams and six All-Defensive teams and played a key role in the Detroit Pistons' 2004 championship victory over the LA Lakers.
McMenamin also highlighted how Reaves is thriving alongside Doncic despite increased usage.
"When the Lakers acquired Doncic, you didn't really know if Austin would continue to have the ball in his hands," he said. "But it's remarkable. He has a higher usage percentage now with Doncic as his teammate than he had at the beginning of the year with D'Angelo Russell as his teammate."
In March, Austin Reaves appeared in 14 games for the Lakers and stepped into the spotlight, averaging 23.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also recorded three 30-point performances during that stretch.
Rob Pelinka discusses Austin Reaves' fit with Lakers stars
One of the season’s biggest storylines has been the Lakers’ decision to trade Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic. Questions followed about how the Slovenian star would fit alongside LeBron James and Austin Reaves — all three of whom are most effective with the ball in their hands.
Fortunately for the Lakers, they’ve found a way to make it work. On Tuesday, McMenamin posted an article examining the chemistry within L.A.’s new big three.
In the piece, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka praised Reaves’ versatility and basketball IQ, saying he believes Reaves can thrive in any system — a major reason why the team has found success with its current trio.
"My theory is basketball geniuses that love to win, find ways to work and click together," Pelinka said. "And we knew LeBron was a basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level."
"Obviously Luka Doncic, basketball savant, wants to win at the highest level. And AR is coming into his own there. He gets the game, he sees it. He can fit, really, with anybody."
Austin Reaves has played in three games this month, carrying the momentum from his strong March. He’s averaging 27.0 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists in that span, during which the Lakers went 2-1.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.