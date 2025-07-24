  • home icon
"Best wedding ever": La La Anthony, Angel Reese & more show love as Taylor Rooks shocks sports world with surprise wedding to mystery man

By Reign Amurao
Published Jul 24, 2025 00:20 GMT
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-NFL Honors Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Taylor Rooks' friends sent congratulations after her wedding pictures were posted (Image Source: IMAGN)

Former Bleacher Report reporter Taylor Rooks surprised the internet on Wednesday when she posted photos from her wedding on Instagram. It came as a surprise to many since most didn't have a clue who she was married to. Rooks had several photos with her husband, Shane, among others.

The event featured a plethora of big-name athletes. Former Golden State Warriors teammates Draymond Green and Kevin Durant were reunited. They even took a photo together and were featured in Rooks' Instagram post. Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell was also present.

The ex-wife of former NBA star Carmelo Anthony, LaLa Anthony, attended the wedding. Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley reportedly showed up. NBC's Maria Taylor, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin and rapper Jack Harlow were in attendance at Rooks' wedding.

As she posted on her Instagram, there were a lot of congratulatory comments from other athletes and celebrities. WNBA star Angel Reese and sports commentator Joy Taylor expressed their happiness for Rooks.

Here are some of the comments that congratulated the media personality.

"The most amazing night. The speeches will never be topped. love you forever!" Joy Taylor commented.
Taylor Rooks&#039; wedding gets attention on social media.
"The perfect night for a beautiful couple. We love ya'll," NFL reporter MJ Acosta-Ruiz commented.
Rooks&#039; celebrity friends commented on her wedding photos.
"Ahhhhhhh congrats!!!" Lexie Brown commented.
More comments from Rooks&#039; friends were left on her post.
More congratulatory comments came from the couple&#039;s friends.
"Love conquers all!!!! I love you❤️❤️❤️I’m so happy for u both!! Best wedding ever!!!!" LaLa Anthony commented.
The ex-wife of the former NBA star Carmelo Anthony commented on Taylor Rooks&#039; post.
Taylor Rooks sent her parting message to TNT and Bleacher Report

During her tenure on Bleacher Report and TNT, Taylor Rooks rapidly amassed a sizable following. However, all good things must come to an end. Her stint with the two media outlets ended days before her wedding.

Rooks put out a lengthy post on Instagram, thanking the two networks for the opportunity given to her.

"END OF AN ERA 🏆 After seven beautiful, wild, growth-filled years, my time with TNT Sports and Bleacher Report is coming to an end — and where to begin…. Just look at all the fun we had. The questions. The viral clips. The moments that meant something," Rooks posted.
After her time with TNT and Bleacher Report, NBA fans will still see her covering the league. Rooks will lead the NBA on Prime Video's studio coverage. Former NBA stars Dirk Nowitzki and Blake Griffin will join her.

