"Best white American-born player since Larry Bird" - Fans in awe as Cooper Flagg stuns Anthony Davis with block in viral training camp video

NBA fans are in awe of Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg after his training camp video went viral on social media. Flagg was all over the court, showing his defensive prowess by blocking Anthony Davis in one play. He is ushering in a new era post-Luka Doncic trade. The Mavericks began their training camp on Tuesday in preparation for the 2025-26 NBA season. Flagg is touted to be a starter for Dallas, with the rookie making things look easy in a video from the team's first practice getting uploaded online. The 2025 number one pick first blocked Davis' shot, followed by another block on Miles Kelly, who was fading away. He then hit two contested 3-point shots, one of which was over AD. The final play was Cooper missing a floater, but he quickly followed it up by outjumping two defenders and one of his teammates. NBA fans liked what they saw from Cooper Flagg, with some even comparing him to the legendary Larry Bird. Flagg is a bit taller than Bird and possibly better defensively, but the Boston Celtics legend was an amazing scorer, passer and clutch performer.Here are some of the comments about Flagg. dev @MR_koach_carterLINKHe really might be the best white American-born player since Larry Bird (keyword American Dirk, Luka and Jokic Euro-born)$traight Ca$h Ant @StraightFknCashLINKDude looks like a true #1 pick and tall white dudes with a pure shooting stroke do great in Dallas. Maybe defensive Dirk hybrid - might not score the same but similar and be far better on the 2-way side.J @bklnfin3stLINKHe does so many of the little things without demanding to be the guy all the time. He’ll set screens, get dirty in passing lanes, crash boards playmake. This is what you want out of a young rising star. Not some dude jacking 30 fucking shots a night and sleeping on defense.Shemar🙋🏾‍♂️❕❕ @ShemarXayWarrenLINKCoop gonna end up having a Jayson Tatum type start to his careermikey123d6 @MikeyxJiriLINKHe might be a generational talent actually. Could you imagine a world where Luka and Flagg were on the same team?Bmac @Bmacs_BackLINKHe will be a dawg on defense from day 1. Early Spurs Kawhi-eqsue.Cooper Flagg getting compared to Jayson Tatum and Kawhi Leonard also isn't a bad thing since he has all the tools to succeed. Flagg has the same build as Tatum, while his defensive tenacity is similar to Leonard's. However, practice is not game speed, and there will be an adjustment period. Cooper Flagg shares the key to his success as a rookieCooper Flagg shares the key to his success as a rookie. (Photo: IMAGN)Speaking to Yahoo! Sports' Kelly Iko on Wednesday, Cooper Flagg discussed the adjustments he has made from Duke to Dallas on the court. Flagg believes communication is key to his success, especially with the possibility of being a second playmaker. &quot;The communication and dedication to playing hard and doing it on both ends,&quot; Flagg said. &quot;Having five guys on the court communicating with each other and (buying) in to get stops on every possession. It's different terminology, you just gotta get accustomed to it. The rookie added: &quot;Sometimes I mess up and say an old terminology I used at Duke. But if you say something, it’s better than saying nothing and just letting your teammate know where you are. Any communication is good.&quot;Flagg will make his preseason debut for the Mavericks on Monday against the defending champions, the OKC Thunder, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.