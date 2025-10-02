  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Cooper Flagg
  "Best white American-born player since Larry Bird" - Fans in awe as Cooper Flagg stuns Anthony Davis with block in viral training camp video

"Best white American-born player since Larry Bird" - Fans in awe as Cooper Flagg stuns Anthony Davis with block in viral training camp video

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Oct 02, 2025 02:21 GMT
Fans in awe as Cooper Flagg stuns Anthony Davis with block in viral training camp video. (Photo: IMAGN)
Fans in awe as Cooper Flagg stuns Anthony Davis with block in viral training camp video. (Photo: IMAGN)

NBA fans are in awe of Dallas Mavericks rookie Cooper Flagg after his training camp video went viral on social media. Flagg was all over the court, showing his defensive prowess by blocking Anthony Davis in one play. He is ushering in a new era post-Luka Doncic trade.

The Mavericks began their training camp on Tuesday in preparation for the 2025-26 NBA season. Flagg is touted to be a starter for Dallas, with the rookie making things look easy in a video from the team's first practice getting uploaded online.

The 2025 number one pick first blocked Davis' shot, followed by another block on Miles Kelly, who was fading away. He then hit two contested 3-point shots, one of which was over AD. The final play was Cooper missing a floater, but he quickly followed it up by outjumping two defenders and one of his teammates.

NBA fans liked what they saw from Cooper Flagg, with some even comparing him to the legendary Larry Bird. Flagg is a bit taller than Bird and possibly better defensively, but the Boston Celtics legend was an amazing scorer, passer and clutch performer.

Here are some of the comments about Flagg.

Cooper Flagg getting compared to Jayson Tatum and Kawhi Leonard also isn't a bad thing since he has all the tools to succeed. Flagg has the same build as Tatum, while his defensive tenacity is similar to Leonard's. However, practice is not game speed, and there will be an adjustment period.

Cooper Flagg shares the key to his success as a rookie

Cooper Flagg shares the key to his success as a rookie. (Photo: IMAGN)
Cooper Flagg shares the key to his success as a rookie. (Photo: IMAGN)

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports' Kelly Iko on Wednesday, Cooper Flagg discussed the adjustments he has made from Duke to Dallas on the court. Flagg believes communication is key to his success, especially with the possibility of being a second playmaker.

"The communication and dedication to playing hard and doing it on both ends," Flagg said. "Having five guys on the court communicating with each other and (buying) in to get stops on every possession. It's different terminology, you just gotta get accustomed to it.

The rookie added:

"Sometimes I mess up and say an old terminology I used at Duke. But if you say something, it’s better than saying nothing and just letting your teammate know where you are. Any communication is good."

Flagg will make his preseason debut for the Mavericks on Monday against the defending champions, the OKC Thunder, at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
