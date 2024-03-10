“Bet he’s a better coach”: Steve Kerr’s look-alike leaves NBA fans hilariously roasting Warriors head coach

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr's doppelganger was in the house and was one of the star attractions at Chase Center when they hosted the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

The Kerr lookalike was in the limelight even more after the Warriors went down 126-113 to the short-handed Spurs, who were without Victor Wembanyama. The loss saw some of the fans roast Kerr.

One fan felt that the lookalike was a better coach than Kerr.

"I bet he’s a better coach than Kerr"

Fans' responses poured in and some of them were hilarious at best.

The Warriors were without Steph Curry, who will be missing the next game against the Spurs at the Frost Bank Center. In his absence, they were led by Klay Thompson's 27 points and Jonathan Kuminga's 26 points.

However, it wasn't enough for Golden State to get past the Spurs. The Warriors have now endured two straight losses that have hampered their chance of making a surge in an unforgiving Western Conference.

Warriors repose faith in Steve Kerr with two-year, $35 million deal despite inconsistent season

Earlier in February, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr inked a two-year, $35 million deal making him the highest-paid head coach (by average annual value) in NBA history. He has coached the Dubs since the 2014-15 season, leading the team to four NBA championships and six Western Conference wins in his nine campaigns.

Kerr is widely regarded as one of the most decorated coaches in league history. If he wins another title as head coach, it will be his 10th overall. He will become the fourth in NBA history to win 10 or more titles as a player or coach, joining Phil Jackson.

The ongoing season has been a forgettable one for Steve Kerr and Golden State as they languish in tenth place with a 33-30 record. The recent string of losses leaves their playoff push in a dangerous place as they now need to prop up as many wins as they can in the remainder of their regular season fixtures to avoid the play-in tournament.

Steve Kerr and the side will now play the Spurs again on Monday, and then face the Dallas Mavericks in an away contest with the hope the Curry will be taking the floor against a red-hot Luka Doncic.