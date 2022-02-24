BetMGM NBA Special Delivers No-Brainer 3-Point Bonus

The NBA is back in action and the latest BetMGM promo code delivers a fantastic can't-miss bonus for all new players.

StatMuse @statmuse Karl-Anthony Towns is the first center to win the 3-point contest. Karl-Anthony Towns is the first center to win the 3-point contest. https://t.co/8zwEk11d2v

BetMGM Promo Code for NBA Action

The Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors, who are second in the NBA in average three-point shots made, play on Thursday. [Photo: Fadeaway World]

Not all teams are terrific from deep, but even the lowest ranked NBA teams average double-digit makes from three this season. The Washington Wizards check in as the NBA's least-prolific team from beyond the arc at 10.2 makes per game.

Today's NBA revolves around the three-point shot, which makes the bonus a no-brainer.

Thursday night will feature the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers and Denver Nuggets, who each rank in the top 10 in average three-pointers made.

Betting on these teams’ respective matchups will increase the likelihood of enjoying BetMGM’s promo code.

Altogether, teams have averaged over 20 makes from deep per game this season.

Given just a single three-pointer will be needed to turn a $10 wager into a $200 bonus payout with this promo code, it truly is a no-brainer opportunity.

Notably, bettors who sign up will be able to place a $10+ wager on either side to win any upcoming NBA game. If the bet wins, players can collect both the cash and the $200 bonus.

If the bet loses, that's fine. Although players can't collect a cash payout, they'll still get the $200 bonus as long as either side makes a three. While we can't predict the future, we feel quite certain that will be the case.

How to Get the Latest BetMGM Promo Code

To get locked in with this NBA bonus, simply complete the following steps:

Click here to automatically trigger the latest BetMGM promo code.

Complete the brief sign up process by providing some general registration information.

Make a first deposit of at least $10. To do this, use an online checking account, debit card, credit card, PayPal account, or any of the other options available.

Place a $10 moneyline wager (team to win) on any upcoming game.

Collect the cash if the wager wins. Collect the $200 bonus as long as at least one team makes one three-pointer.

States and Other Details

To get started with the latest promo code, players must be at least 21 years of age and located in one of the following states: New Jersey, New York, Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, Pennsylvania, and Michigan.

