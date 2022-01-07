BetMGM promo gives can't-miss 3-pointer bonus this week

Thirteen NBA games are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, providing the perfect time to enjoy the latest no-brainer BetMGM promo: 13 games to grab 13 different chances of a can’t-miss bonus. With the 3-point shot ruling the NBA, this new player bonus is the ultimate surefire offer.

The latest BetMGM promo for NBA action delivers 20-1 odds on any game to feature at least one made 3-point attempt. With this bet $10, win $200 bonus, bettors figure to cash in and do so without much of a wait.

It will not take a rocket scientist to figure out the BetMGM promo is almost guaranteed to hit the bonus. No team in the NBA this season has failed to convert a 3-point field goal attempt. The worst teams are sinking no less than 10 per game, which means that unlocking the bonus should almost be automatic.

Click here to score the latest BetMGM promo with this bet $10, win $200 no-brainer bonus.

BetMGM promo for NBA action this week

The TNT doubleheader on Thursday featuring the Boston Celtics vs. New York Knicks and the LA Clippers vs. Phoenix Suns is overwhelmingly likely to cash this bonus. Boston averages 12.1 3-pointers per game while New York is draining 13.1 rainbow shots per contest. The Clippers and Suns also combined to hit 24.2 shots from beyond the arc per game.

Additionally, the Golden State Warriors, who are second in the NBA in 3-point shots made, are also playing against the New Orleans Pelicans. Both teams tally a total of 25.9 3s per contest.

Friday will showcase nine more games, which greatly enhance the bettors’ chances of winning the bonus.

How to use the latest BetMGM promo

Getting started to score 20-1 odds with this NBA BetMGM promo won't be hard. Click here to get the registration process rolling.

Make a $10 first deposit by using any one of several funding methods. Then, place a $10 moneyline wager on any NBA game. If the bet wins (and a 3-pointer hits), collect a cash payout and the $200 bonus. If the bet loses, bettors will be out $10 but will still cash in on the bonus – as long as one shot from long distance hits.

Collect the bonus cash and use it on future wagers.

This special is available in most popular legal online sports betting markets. Bettors in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Colorado, Arizona, Tennessee, West Virginia, and Virginia can jump in and take advantage right away.

Soon, the app will launch in states like New York and Louisiana. BetMGM promos such as this one are largely expected to be available as soon as this month.

Competition heats up

Those new to the legal online sports betting scene may wonder why sportsbooks offer such aggressive new player incentives. The answer is rather straightforward. This BetMGM promo and similar offers are all about competition. The top operators (BetMGM, FanDuel, DraftKings, Caesars, etc.) want to grow user numbers and increase the dollars wagered, so they bring in new players with attractive bonuses.

This is great news for prospective bettors who take advantage of no-brainer specials like this one to grow bankrolls and potentially enhance winnings leading up to the NBA playoffs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Click here to score the latest BetMGM promo with this bet $10, win $200 no-brainer bonus this week.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein