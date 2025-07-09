"Betta than Wiggins I fear": Fans explode as Lakers' Dalton Knecht shakes off Summer League rust with 25-point game-winning outing

LA Lakers sophomore Dalton Knecht exploded in the team’s Summer League game vs. the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday. Knecht finished with 25 points and eight rebounds on 9-for-18 shooting (4-for-8 from 3-point range). He has finally come to life after being rusty in his first two Summer League matchups.
Dalton Knecht recorded 10 points on 3-for-13 shooting against the Golden State Warriors and four points on 2-for-7 shooting vs. the Miami Heat. The Lakers defeated the Spurs, 89-88, following his stellar performance, prompting all kinds of reactions from fans, with some even comparing him to Andrew Wiggins.
“Betta than Wiggins I fear,” one fan said.
"This is the Dalton Knecht the Lakers can have if they involve him in the offense," another fan said.
"Finally he showed up," said another fan.
Fans continued to appreciate Knecht's skills, saying that he needs more trust and playing time to thrive in the league. Some criticized JJ Redick for his poor transition to the NBA.
"I blame JJ Redick for his downfall last szn... I don't even think he played in the playoffs either," one fan said.
"He’s actually a really good role player, just needs a rhythm trust & playing time, thats a lot to ask for though it seems tbh," another said.
"Still trade for Wiggins," one fan commented.
The comparison with Andrew Wiggins likely stems from the Lakers' interest in the Heat forward. Anthony Irwin reported on June 23 that LA has held conversations with Miami over a potential trade for Wiggins.
Dalton Knecht made 78 appearances for the Lakers last season, recording 9.1 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.1%. While he has been a solid rotation player, he is still far from being comparable to Andrew Wiggins.
Lakers sophomore Dalton Knecht remained confident despite a shaky start to the Summer League
Dalton Knecht was subjected to much criticism after he recorded just 10 points against the Golden State Warriors on July 5. Being one of the only sophomores on the Lakers' Summer League roster, fans expected him to have more of an impact.
Despite facing such lofty expectations and a rusty start, the 6-foot-6 guard didn't lose confidence.
“It took a while for me to get going; I didn’t get going at all,” Knecht said on July 5. “I just have to come out ready to play better tomorrow and shake off the rust. My teammates were great, they came out competing, picking up full court, rebounding and crashing the glass, so I’m proud of my team.”
Just a few days later, he is going viral on social media for his 25-point outburst against the Spurs. If Knecht can replicate such confidence and output during the regular season, he could establish himself as a key player in LA.
