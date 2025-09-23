"Better than Bronny" - NBA fans react as Detroit Pistons sign LeBron James' ex-Lakers teammate from last season

The Detroit Pistons are signing a former LeBron James teammate ahead of training camp. Quincy Olivari has a shot at making the Pistons roster after spending most of last season in the NBA G League. Fans reacted to Detroit's latest move involving an ex-LA Lakers player.According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Pistons are signing Olivari to a contract. It remains unclear what kind of deal the Xavier product will get, but it's likely an Exhibit 10 deal. Detroit already has three two-way contracts, while Olivari has only played two games in the NBA. &quot;The Detroit Pistons and Quincy Olivari have agreed to a deal, Senior VP of @CSETalent Darrell Comer told @hoopshype. Olivari was on a two-way contract with the Los Angeles Lakers last season,&quot; Scotto tweeted.Since Quincy Olivari didn't get a lot of opportunities with the LA Lakers last season, some NBA fans reacted to his move to the Detroit Pistons. Some liked the signing by the Pistons, while others couldn't help but take shots at Bronny James. Here are some of the comments. JFiveKeepHopeAlive😐😑😐 @JohnnyMyers20LINKBetter than BronnyYONKO (❖,❖) @limitless_yonkoLINKGreat pickup for Detroit! Olivari's shooting could really help space the floor for Cade and Ivey.vexh @vexiwrldLINKLaker legendjaime @jaime_solisLINKSolid pickup for the Pistons. Quincy could be a great young talent. Excited to see how he develops in Detroit. 🏀Alkharix @nastooturntLINKLeBron doesn’t have this type of pullParks @24DparksLINKIn a world without the politics, he’d have Bronny’s spot.Quincy Olivari began his rookie year with the LA Lakers on a two-way deal. He appeared in two games for the Lakers before getting waived in January. He joined the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League, teaming up with Bronny James.Olivari averaged 17.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 31 games for South Bay. He shot 39.8% from the field, including 33.8% from beyond the arc, and 78.9% from the charity stripe. Detroit Pistons ranked 18th in ESPN's Futures RankingDetroit Pistons ranked 18th in ESPN's Futures Ranking. (Photo: IMAGN)The Detroit Pistons finally returned to the playoffs last season, finishing as the sixth seed and taking the New York Knicks to six games. Cade Cunningham finally had his breakout season and became an All-Star. Heading into the 2025-26 season, ESPN ranked the Pistons 18th in its Futures Ranking, which projects how a team will perform in the next three years. Detroit was a lowly 29th last year before making a good jump following a successful year under coach J.B. Bickerstaff. In addition to Cunningham, the Pistons have a couple of solid building blocks in Jalen Duren and Ausar Thompson. Jaden Ivey and Ron Holland are also good young players who are expected to step up their game in the upcoming campaign.