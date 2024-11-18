"Better than Curry all-time": Fans erupt after James Harden makes history, climbs to 2nd on all-time 3-pointers made list

James Harden made history on Sunday when he surpassed Ray Allen to climb to second place on the all-time 2-pointers made list. The LA Clippers guard hit the 2,974th 3-pointer of his story to break the tie with Hall of Famer Ray Allen for the second spot. He now trails Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry (3,782).

In a staggering feat, Allen took 1,2300 games for his record, while Harden, a former MVP surpassed the former Celtics star in just 1,086 contests. The achievement saw flowers coming Harden's way even as the Clippers battled the Utah Jazz. One of the fans believed he was better than Curry.

"Better than Curry all-time"

@FeellikeOBK called him one of the greatest shooting guards of all time.

"TOP 3 SG OF ALL TIME"

@ManofLetters tweeted:

"Ray Allen is definitely still the better shooter, but shoutout to Harden for putting in the work."

@joakimmuse said:

"One of the best players of our generation"

@Backbanter hoped James Harden would win a title.

"Hope he wins a ring man"

@78_Naim felt Allen would make a comeback from retirement.

"Ray Allen about to come out of retirement"

Per Fox Sports, James Harden is one of three players in league history to have 300 3-pointers in a season. He made 378 in 2018-19; the two other players on that list are Curry and Klay Thompson.

