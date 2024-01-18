"Better than Dame soon": Anfernee Simons steals show with buzzer-beater, NBA fans crown 24-year-old new Blazer king

Anfernee Simons came through for the Portland Trail Blazers in the clutch as they pipped the Brooklyn Nets 105-103 at Moda Center on Wednesday. The guard hit the winning layup with 0.2 seconds on the clock and helped the hosts snap their four-game losing skid. He ended his evening with 20 points, four rebounds and as many assists. The buzzer-beater also saw fans label him as the next big player in the franchise fold after Damian Lillard who was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks just before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Watch the winning move below:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

One fan had a lavish comment:

Expand Tweet

Other fans heaped praise on the young guard for his efforts:

Anfernee Simons had props from fans after his buzzer-beater won the game for the Blazers

Four of Portland's stars were in double figures. Jerami Grant had 30 points and eight rebounds, Malcolm Brogdon notched up 16 points and six assists, while center Duop Reath notched up 17 points. For the Nets, Mikal Bridges scored 21 points but left the game midway after a collision. Spencer Dinwiddie added 19 points, but it wasn't enough as they lost their fourth straight game.

Anfernee Simons leads Trail Blazers in points this season

The post-Lillard era has seen a new-look Blazers unit take the floor for the 2023-24 season. The onus has been on Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant, Deandre Ayton, Shaedon Sharpe and rookie Scoot Henderson. The franchise is still in reboot mode and has had a season to forget so far with an 11-29 record and placed 14th in the West.

Simons has led from the front with 23.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.9 assists. Grant is a close second with 21.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists. Brogdon comes in third with 14.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.1 assists.

The Trail Blazers are pretty much out of playoff contention at this rate unless they go on a tear and pull off a stretch of wins that may change their outcome for the season. A minimum of 35 wins is needed to make a case for the play-in, but with the West heavily loaded, the Trail Blazers will hope to make a surge and finish better than where they did last season.

Up next, they play the Indiana Pacers and the LA Lakers — two teams who are surging in their respective conferences with the hopes of making the postseason. Only time will tell if the rebuilding Trail Blazers can make an impact in the games to come, but for now, the team and Anfernee Simons will take this win.

Check out all NBA Trade Deadline 2024 deals here as big moves are made!