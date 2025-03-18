"Better than DLoading": Lakers fans erupt as Rui Hachimura drops cryptic hint amid comeback from injury

For the past three weeks, Rui Hachimura has been sidelined with a knee injury. With the playoffs just around the corner, the former lottery pick had fans buzzing with a cryptic social media post hinting at his return.

Since joining the Lakers midway through the 2023 season, Hachimura has been a versatile forward who's provided a boost on both ends of the floor. This season, he is averaging 13.3 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 41.0% from beyond the arc.

On Tuesday morning, Rui Hachimura made a post that hints at a possible return to action. It featured his personal logo with the word "loading" under it. Amid his possible foreshadowing, Lakers fans grew more excited about him potentially re-entering the mix soon.

Hachimura's post has left fans anxious and begging for him to give a clear answer on when he'll be making his return.

"When are you coming back bro?" One fan said.

"Come back ruuuui！！！！" Another fan said.

"Finally the wait is over.....???" Said one fan.

Getting Hachimura back would be big for the Lakers, as they currently find themselves thin at the forward position. LeBron James is also on the sidelines dealing with a groin injury and is expected to be out another week.

As for LA, they find themselves a game out of the No. 2 seed in the West with less than a month to go in the schedule.

JJ Redick expects Rui Hachimura to be back in action in the near future

Rui Hachimura's post is not the only thing that has gotten fans eager about his return. Last week, head coach JJ Redick also gave a promising update on the veteran forward.

Prior to the LA Lakers' matchup with the Denver Nuggets last week, Redick was asked about Hachimura and other injured players on the roster. He expects him, LeBron James and Jaxson Hayes to all be back within the next week.

After being out for so long, the Lakers should aim to try and get Rui Hachimura back in the mix as soon as possible. He's going to need to knock some rust off before the playoffs, and the team only has about 15 games to go. Hachimura getting as many live reps as possible is crucial as LA attempts to contend in the West.

With the postseason looming, Hachimura is someone who has a chance to be an X-factor for the Lakers. LeBron and Luka Doncic are going to command a lot of attention from defenses, resulting in open looks from those around them. As an efficient outside shooter, he is someone who can make defenses pay for sagging off him.

If the new-look Lakers are going to pull off a deep run these playoffs, they're going to need a fresh and ready supporting cast to do so.

