"Better than his finals record" - LeBron James' almost perfect NFL betting picks has fans playfully roasting him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James donned his betting cap and shared his Week 4 NFL picks. James went 7-2 on his early picks leading to excited reactions from fans. The NBA star is an avid football fan and has previously posted videos while watching live football action.

James allowed his fandom to get in the way when he picked his hometeam, the Cleveland Browns, who lost 3-28 to the Baltimore Ravens. It is yet to be seen how the remaining games will pan out. However, fans are already intrigued by his impressive record as shown by these comments on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Lebron James' keen interest in football stems from his high school days when he was a skilled football player. During his high school days, James was touted as a multi-sport prospect, some scouts even had him as the No.1 prospect in Ohio.

According to the soon-to-be 39-year-old 'Bron', he will be looking to make his NFL picks a consistent occurence. Fans will, no doubt, be looking forward to that.

LeBron James looking to contend for NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James' interest in the NFL has not blurred his focus on the upcoming NBA season. According to Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, James is preparing for the 2023-24 season like a rookie.

"It's staggering for a player who has 20 years under the hood already and is preparing for 21 like he's a rookie. He's been doing 6 a.m. workouts. Probably been in our building as much as any player this offseason. Been in the weight room as much as any player. Any team LeBron's played for, it's been pretty uniform that his work sets the tone," Rob Pelinka said.

In the 2022-2023 season, James played an impressive 35.5 minutes per game, averaging 28.9 points, 8.3 rebounds to go with 6.8 assists. The only concern the Lakers staff have is the large number of games he continues to miss due to injury.

The Lakers' head coach Darvin Ham is not overly worried about LeBron's minutes or his health.

"Bron, he does a great job taking care of himself. The team that's around him now, the pieces that we have in place, those guys are going to step up and do a lot of heavy lifting early."

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to bring back their core group of players: Anthony Davis, Rui Hachimura, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt will all be back in the purple and gold.

In addition, they had a great offseason bringing in Gabe Vincent, Taurean Prince, Jaxson Hayes, Christian Wood and Cam Reddish.