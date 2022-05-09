“Better than Giannis or Jokic” - Skip Bayless heaps praise on 5-time NBA All-Star by calling him the the “best player on the planet” 

Skip Bayless heaped praise on 5-time NBA All-Star Joel Embiid by calling the latter the "best player on the planet." Embiid continued to be a difference-maker for the Philadelphia 76ers in their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Miami Heat with a 24-point, 11-rebound outing in the Sixers' Game 4 win.

Philadelphia were counted out by many after they went down 2-0 in Joel Embiid's absence. Nevertheless, they have managed to remarkably turn the tie in their favor since the Cameroonian's return in Game 3, tying the series 2-2.

Fox Sports analyst Skip Bayless has always picked Embiid as the better player compared to the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic. The TV presenter made the declaration again through his latest tweet. Here's what he wrote:

"Joel Embiid is again making the case HE'S The Best Player on the Planet - better than Giannis or Jokic."

Joel Embiid and James Harden lead Philadelphia 76ers to another win over Miami Heat

Joel Embiid has undoubtedly made an impact on the floor for the Philadelphia 76ers because of his two-way ability. The talisman's return has also been morale-boosting for the rest of the 76ers players. They have gone into Games 3 and 4 looking extremely confident, which has allowed the likes of James Harden, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey to thrive more.

Philadelphia had six players scoring in double-digits in their 116-108 Game 4 win. Harden led the way with 31 points, seven rebounds and nine assists, shooting six of ten from 3-point range. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid had 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Sophomore guard Tyrese Maxey finished with 18 points on 50% shooting, while Tobias Harris (13 points), Danny Green (11 points) and Georges Niang (10 points) made the most of their limited roles on offense. Philadelphia shot an impressive 54.4% of their field goals, including 16 of 33 from 3-point range.

Embiid's presence on the court has a lot to do with the Sixers' improved offense. The defensive attention he attracts has created ample opportunities for his teammates to make an impact, especially with their scoring. Doc Rivers' men have successfully protected their homecourt, but the real challenge for them will be to bag a win in Game 5 at Miami.

The Heat are dominant when playing at the FTX Arena. Nevertheless, the Sixers will have Embiid available. The MVP candidate has settled in better with each game, so one can expect him to be even better when playing on the road.

