"Better than Jayson Tatum?": NBA fans hail Derrick White after 38-point night puts Celtics up 3-1 vs Heat

Jayson Tatum took a backseat early and often to Derrick White in the Boston Celtics’ 102-88 drubbing of the Miami Heat. White’s 16 first-quarter points, 22 in the first half alone, sent the Heat reeling by halftime. The quiet and unassuming point guard sustained his pace to push the visitors to another overwhelming win in South Beach.

White ended the night with 38 points that were laced with 8-for-15 shooting from deep. He wasn’t just dominant on offense, he also collected the Celtics’ three blocks for the entire game. When White is this impressive, Boston is nearly unbeatable.

After the game, basketball fans reacted to the Boston Celtics’ Game 4 win:

“Is Derrick White better than Jason Tatum??”

One fan claims to know what will happen to White in the next game:

“MIAMI GONNA HURT HIM NEXT”

Another fan rubbed it on the Miami Heat:

“Derrick White has the deed to the Heat Arena. He owns that building.”

@Scott_Tack24 wasn’t impressed by the No. 1 seed:

“Can't wait when the Pacers defeats them in the ECF.”

The Boston Celtics are now 6-0 on the Miami Heat's home floor, including last year's playoffs. Derrick White has caused nightmares in the Celtics’ dominance over their rivals from South Beach. It was “D-White” who scored the game-winning putback late in Game 6 to force a Game 7 in Boston last year.

Jayson Tatum’s numbers did not leap out but was also a key figure in the win. Miami’s defense is stretched thin simply because “JT” is lurking in the perimeter. White had some open looks because the Heat refused to give Tatum daylight to score.

Jayson Tatum and Derrick White will try not to go back to Miami in the 2024 playoffs

After Monday’s victory, the Boston Celtics return home for a closeout game. The last time the Celtics had the Miami Heat on the brink of elimination, Jayson Tatum injured his ankle. Boston will be hoping it’s not deja vu as the All-Star forward rolled his left foot late in Game 4.

The Celtics might also not have center Kristaps Porzingis, who suffered a right calf injury in the second quarter of the game. Regardless of both players’ status, White will be ready to do his role again in Game 5.

If one or both of them are out or limited, the Celtics will need the former San Antonio Spurs guard to be aggressive. If he looks for his shots the way he did in Game 4, the Heat won't be able to keep up with Boston.

If Jayson Tatum and Derrick White can have it their way, the Boston Celtics are not going to Miami for another playoff game this season.

