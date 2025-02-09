"Better than Klay" - NBA fans react to Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler's dub celebration

Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler were all smiles after the Golden State Warriors' 132-111 win over the Chicago Bulls at the United Center on Saturday night. The Warriors were down big in the first half before Curry and Butler led the rally to get the much-needed win.

Curry finished the game with 34 points, scoring 24 in the third quarter. The Warriors used their usual third-quarter outburst to get out of a deep hole and bury the helpless Bulls. Butler also had a rough first half before putting up 25 points on his debut for Golden State.

The new teammates were caught on camera in a cheerful celebration. The Warriors are in the middle of a grueling seven-game road trip with four more games to go before Butler can make his debut at the Chase Center.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

NBA fans reacted to the chemistry between Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler, with some alleging Curry has his first reliable scoring partner since Klay Thompson was in his prime.

"He's better than Klay," a fan wrote.

"Vibes about to shift," one fan claimed.

"Steph finally has a fellow superstar once again," another fan commented.

Expand Tweet

One of the reasons why the Golden State Warriors traded for Jimmy Butler is their lack of a secondary scoring option behind Curry. Butler might not be a great shooter, but he can take over games and was a proven number one option for the Miami Heat.

"This is the look of a man who exhales 'I don’t have to do it all,'" one fan tweeted.

"We gonna get Warriors vs OKC first round, watch," a fan predicted.

"Better than Fluka and LeMickey," another fan remarked.

Butler went to the free throw line 13 times in his debut for the Warriors, making 11 of them. He's probably the first real slashing option for the team since Monta Ellis in 2012.

Jimmy Butler comments on his first game with the Warriors and Steph Curry

Speaking to reporters after the game, Jimmy Butler was asked about the chemistry between him and Steph Curry in the second half. Butler explained that "opposites attract" and they could work together to bring success to the Warriors.

"They say opposites attract in a lot of ways in life, and I don't think I could be a better compliment to him and vice versa," Butler said (1:29 onwards) "In the sense that they're not leaving him, so there's so much space for everybody else.

"I get the easy job, playing one-on-one or I'm playing in so much space, and then everybody's looking for him and everybody's looking to get him open. At the same time, he's looking for everybody else so it's so great to play with somebody like that."

Warriors coach Steve Kerr had nothing but praise for Butler, who he called a lion in his postgame press conference.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Warriors Nation! You can check out the latest Golden State Warriors Schedule and dive into the Warriors Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.