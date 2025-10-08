"Better than LeBron who is an alcoholic": Fans laud Allen Iverson's 6 months of sobriety as HOFer reveals emotional details in memoir 'Misunderstood'

Allen Iverson gave a teaser of his memoir “Misunderstood” during an interview with CBS Morning host Maurice Dubois on Tuesday. In the book, the Philadelphia 76ers legend opened up about many things, including his alcohol problems. The man known as AI by most basketball fans added that staying sober has been an accomplishment greater than any of his impressive basketball achievements.Fans reacted to Iverson saying he has not had alcohol for six months:“Better than lebron who is an alcoholic.”WHONEEDSTYREEK(2-3)💎 @Lebron_sheepLINK@BleacherReport Better than lebron who is an alcoholicOne fan said:Mamushe Mo @debochiyeLINK@BleacherReport Meanwhile, LeBron is telling people to drink lmfaooo 🤣Another fan added:Shane Dilley @sdilley14LINK@BleacherReport The REAL Decision 2.0One more fan continued:Colin AKA GhostPanda @GhostPandaStormLINK@BleacherReport Putting down the bottle was one of his greatest crossovers. W 🙏Another fan reacted:Scott @HineyKinScottLINK@BleacherReport Way to go Allen IversonSome of the fans who reacted to Allen Iverson being sober inevitably dragged LeBron James to the equation. The LA Lakers superstar recently released an ad called “The Second Decision.” In the clip, James said that he would be taking his talents to “Hennessy VSOP.”James is also considered the face of Lobos 1707, a tequila and mezcal drink, which the NBA superstar reportedly co-founded. The four-time MVP said in 2021 that he goes home “to drink wine or drink tequila every night” when he’s in Los Angeles.While James is promoting alcohol, Allen Iverson has quit on it. Iverson added that he has felt better since starting his sobriety journey.Allen Iverson shares reason behind calling his memoir “Misunderstood”Allen Iverson gamely answered Maurice Dubois' questions. When asked why he called his memoir “Misunderstood,” Iverson responded:“You hear it from the horse’s mouth. Misunderstood comes from, 'You think you know, but you have no idea.' … There’s a lot of things that people have said about me throughout my career. A lot of those things hurt.”The player dubbed as “The Answer” added that he was hurt when people called him a “thug.” Iverson also opened up about misconceptions the NBA and fans had about him because of his tattoos and cornrows.The Philadelphia 76ers icon was criticized by many for bringing hip-hop culture to the NBA. The point guard stood out not just with his highlight reel crossovers, jumpers and dunks but also with his looks. Nobody embraced the “gangsta” style, featuring baggy clothes and jewelry like Iverson did.Today, he is considered one of the most impactful and influential NBA players. Arm sleeves, tattoos, cornrows, jewelry and oversized clothes are quite common among players.Allen Iverson underlined the way he was treated back then and how NBA players flaunt their style today. The difference was a big reason “Misunderstood” came out.