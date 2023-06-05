"Better than Leto"- NBA fans are going crazy after seeing a 'Joker' lookalike go viral as Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets look to take a 2-0 lead

Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets bucked a slow start in Game 2 of the NBA Finals to overtake the Miami Heat. Denver withstood a sizzling start by Miami who led 21-10 midway through the first quarter.

The Nuggets stormed back into the game by turning an 11-point deficit into a 57-49 lead. Jokic’s nifty pass to Aaron Gordon who quickly laid the ball up had the Ball Arena fans going crazy.

In the middle of the pandemonium was this fan:

Fans promptly reacted to this hilarious but somewhat bizarre scene:

"Better than Leto"

XtraMildSaus 🇲🇽 @FlavaInYaEar23 @BleacherReport The wild thing is that could just be some random guy who stumbled in off Speer @BleacherReport The wild thing is that could just be some random guy who stumbled in off Speer

Grant Foreman @TheFourth_Man @BleacherReport Damn I really thought this was Tim Robinson for a second. @BleacherReport Damn I really thought this was Tim Robinson for a second.

Jared Leto first played the DC Comic characted "The Joker" in the "Suicide Squad," which was released in 2016. The performance received mixed reviews, which is why several of the fans' reactions weren't all too surprising.

"The Joker" watching the game couldn't be any happier as the Denver Nuggets outscored the Miami Heat 34-25 in the second quarter. Denver entered the halftime break leading 57-51.

The Miami Heat made a big adjustment entering Game 2. They re-inserted power forward Kevin Love into the starting lineup to better engage Denver's superior size and length.

Love is back in Erik Spoelstra's starting unit due to Caleb Martin's illness. Martin has been a crucial part of the Heat, particularly in the Eastern Conference Finals where he nearly won conference finals MVP.

The adjustment worked early on as the Denver Nuggets couldn't capitalize on their advatanges in Game 1. Christian Braun's performance, without Nikola Jokic on the floor, was the biggest suprise in the first half.

The rookie had six point on 3-3 shooting to keep the rally going when the "Joker" sat out.

Nikola Jokic is looking to score more in Game 2 compared to Game 1

Nikola Jokic didn't take his first shot until the last few seconds of the first quarter in Game 1. He had a total of five field goal attempts entering the third quarter.

In the first half of Game 2, he had already shot 6-13, scoring 13 points. The Miami Heat defense clamped down on Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon early on, forcing Jokic to look more for his shots.

The real "Joker" of 2023 NBA Finals put on a dazzling display in the third quarter. He scored 18 points to bring his total to 31 points, seven, rebounds and three assists.

With Murray shackled by the Heat defense, Nikola Jokic has to sustain his scoring form. The Nuggets, after three quarters, have an 83-75 advantage.

Part of the reason why the Miami have struggled to score in the last two quarters has been the drop-off in shooting by Max Strus. He was 3-4 after the first quarter but finished the half 4-9. Strus is still at 4-10 from deep as the game heads into the pivoal period.

Also read: Why is Nikola Jokic called The Joker?

